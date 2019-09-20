VOL. 43 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 20, 2019

Night Market. Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage will present three special events this fall featuring the works of Charles Dickens, Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving. Tickets are $40 for each program or $105 for all three.

• Sept. 20: Mr. Dickens is coming, featuring Gerald Dickens, great-great grandson of the writer.

• Oct. 18 & 19: A Dark & Stormy Night with Edgar Allan Poe

• Nov. 7 & 8: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Washington Irving.

The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information: https://thehermitage.com

SEPT. 20-22

Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet to open its performance season with Romeo and Juliet with the Nashville Symphony at TPAC’s Jackson Hall. Tickets: $35 and up. Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Gallatin Sertoma Truck & Tractor Pull

All money raised stays in Sumner County. 6-11 p.m. Fee: Adults $20, Children 6-9 $5. 5 and younger. Triple Creek Park. Information

SEPT. 21-22

Pilgrimage Festival

A family friendly music and cultural festival. The lineup includes Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Better Than Ezra and many more. The Park at Harlinsdale, Franklin Fee: $130 and up. 10 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Shakespeare Festival

A summer production of Shakespeare’s best-known works The Tempest and Pericles. One C1ty, 8 City Blvd.

• The Tempest: Sept. 21-22

• Pericles: Sept. 20

The Tempest continues: Sept. 26-29. Venue changes to Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave., Franklin. Event is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. Prime seats available for $30. Pack a picnic or enjoy on-site restaurants and food trucks. 6 p.m., performance begins 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Information

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Downtown Connect Social

Created in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to the business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. Enjoy an evening of networking, libation and tasty creations at Sea Salt as you meet other business owners. 4-6 p.m. Free, but advance registration is required. Sea Salt, 209 Third Ave. N. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

The Nashville Predators Blood Drive

American Red Cross and the Predators are teaming up for their annual blood drive. 2-7 p.m. Bridgestone arena, meeting room 501. Pre-schedule an appointment to receive free commemorative T-shirt and a $20 gift card to Predators Team Store, while supplies last All blood types are needed. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Information: RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code PREDS19, or call 1 800 733-2767 to make an appointment.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

September Sundown

Presented by Musicians Corner featuring local artists, food trucks, Kidsville, Musicians Corner Pub and other vendors. Each Thursday in September. 5-9 p.m. Centennial Park. Sept. 26: The New respects, Daniella Mason, Whoa Dakota, Jamiah and Creature Comfort. Information

SEPT. 26-OCT. 5

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

This raucous comedy compresses 37 works of arguably the greatest playwright in all of literature into a 97-minute laugh-out-loud-a-thon that will leave you chuckling long after the final curtain comes down. Resident Theatre Partnership Opener at Volunteer State Community College. Steinhauer-Rogan-Black Humanities Building Performing Arts Studio. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 7:30. Matinee Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Fee: $13-$27. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Legislative Update

Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

St. Jude walk/run

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. Fee: $10 walk, $25 5K run. 7:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. 5K and walk start. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

Marissa Orr to Discuss her Life Experiences

Former Google and Facebook executive Marissa Orr will discuss her experiences and life lessons at Lipscomb University. Based in part on “The Nature of Compelling Women,” a popular lecture series she launched while at Google, Orr calls for an overhaul of the business world’s paradigm of what constitutes a successful leaders in today’s day and age with a particular focus on women. 7 p.m., George Shinn Center on the Lipscomb campus. Event is free, but registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Granite City Food and Brewery, 1864 W. McEwen Drive, Franklin. Afternoon meeting, The Honeysuckle, 1770 Galleria Blvd. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A pre-eminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the front lines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring.” Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

Oct. 2: George Takei, actor and LGBTQI activist

Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham

Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Business Expo & Career Fair

The Factory at Franklin, 4-7. Information

Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. 211 Commerce Street. Fee: Free to new chamber members. Registration is requested. Information

OCT. 3-12

The Nashville Film Festival

More than 250 films from around the world sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking. Various levels of passes are available. Individual film tickets: $15. Regal Hollywood Theaters, 719 Thompson Lane. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

Taste of Nashville

Nashville’s top taco restaurants will compete for “The Best Taco in Nashville.” Clementine Hall, 4710 Charlotte Ave. 6:30 p.m. All ticket proceeds and donations raised will benefit the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement and more. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Artisan Craft Fair

The Hermitage Presbyterian Church to host annual artisan craft fair rain or shine. 421 Highland View Drive at Lebanon Road. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission and parking.

BabyPalooza & Maternity Expo

Live experience for new, expectant and hopeful parents. Feature include pre and postnatal health seminars, parenting workshops, baby registry 101 and more. Cool Springs Galleria. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information