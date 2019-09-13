Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 13, 2019

McConnell says Congress in 'holding pattern' on gun control

Updated 2:32PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress remains "in a holding pattern" on gun control as lawmakers await proposals from the White House.

President Donald Trump has said he would veto a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases. But McConnell said he is hopeful that, after a spate of mass shootings, there are other gun-related proposals that Congress can approve and Trump can support.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters Tuesday that, "I'm still waiting for guidance from the White House about what (Trump) is comfortable signing ... and hopefully making some progress."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said McConnell and Trump were blocking meaningful action on gun violence, adding, "This is the moment for the president to do something different and courageous."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0