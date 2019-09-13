Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 13, 2019

House panel investigates Elaine Chao for possible conflicts

Updated 3:32PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee says it is investigating whether Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao acted improperly to benefit herself or her family's shipping company.

Two Democratic leaders sent a letter Monday asking Chao to turn over documents related to the New York-based company, Foremost Group. Chao's father and sisters own the company, which transports material to and from China.

The New York Times reported that Chao may have used her Cabinet position to benefit the company and increase its influence and status with the Chinese government.

Chao has denied wrongdoing.

Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois said they are examining Chao's statements and actions and whether she complied with ethics rules. Cummings chairs the Oversight panel, while Krishnamoorthi heads an economic and consumer policy subcommittee.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0