Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 13, 2019

Judge dismisses federal voting security lawsuit in Tennessee

Updated 5:21PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging the security of voting machines in Tennessee's largest county and calling for a switch to a handwritten ballot and a voter-verifiable paper trial.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker ruled Friday that the lawsuit filed by a group of Shelby County voters in October failed to show that any harm has come to the plaintiffs and that they have no standing to bring the suit.

Attorney Carol Chumney sued on claims that the outdated touchscreen voting machines used by Shelby County are insecure because they do not produce a voter-verifiable paper trail, and security checks and other safeguards are needed to protect the system from outside manipulation.

Cybersecurity experts have long complained that the nation's antiquated elections infrastructure is vulnerable to tampering.

___

Jonathan Mattise contributed to this report from Nashville, Tennessee.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0