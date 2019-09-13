Boris Johnson to hold Brexit talks with Juncker

VOL. 43 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 13, 2019

LONDON (AP) — Officials say British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg.

The British government and the European Commission have confirmed the meeting, which will take place on Monday at lunchtime.

Johnson's envoy David Frost has been holding talks in Brussels this week. The Brexit negotiations have produced few signs of progress as the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain's departure from the European Union nears.

Johnson wants the Irish border provision removed from a legally-binding Brexit agreement sealed by his predecessor. The EU insists the so-called backstop must stay in so that goods can flow smoothly between member country Ireland and Northern Ireland when it leaves along with the rest of the U.K.

Parliament has passed a law saying the prime minister must seek an extension if no deal is reached by mid-October. Johnson has indicated he will not do so.