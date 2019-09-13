Mom pleads guilty to attempting to poison her children

VOL. 43 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 13, 2019

FRANKLIN (AP) — A Tennessee woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to poison her children with a mixture of NyQuil and antidepressants.

News outlets report Nelsondra Watson pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted adulteration of food or liquid and was sentenced to five years of probation.

A Franklin police report says Watson allegedly tried to kill her two adult children and a minor child by mixing together NyQuil and the antidepressant Lexapro. It says she planned to kill herself after the children died but they woke up.

Watson's children wrote letters to the court stating their mother's actions weren't intentional but were a side effect of her depression medication.

Court records show Watson had previous mental health issues. She has to continue her mental health treatment as part of her probation.