The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Tennessee names new state veterinarian

Updated 7:18AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has appointed a Samantha Beaty as state veterinarian and assistant commissioner for animal health.

Agency Commissioner Charlie Hatcher announced Wednesday that Beaty, who lives in Robertson County on a beef cattle farm, has 18 years of veterinary medicine experience. She will be responsible for protecting and monitoring animal health throughout the state.

Beaty was previously the interim director the department's C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory, where she led diagnostic services to Tennessee animal owners and veterinarians. She has worked at the department since 2016.

Beaty will replace Doug Balthaser as the interim state veterinarian.

