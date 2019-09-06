Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Nashville mayor's race heads to runoff election today

NASHVILLE (AP) — Election Day has arrived in the runoff race for Nashville mayor.

Incumbent Mayor David Briley faces Councilman John Cooper in Thursday's election. The contest follows an Aug. 1 general election in which Cooper outpaced Briley by about 10 percentage points.

Briley began serving as mayor in March 2018 after former Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to a felony and resigned over an extramarital affair with her bodyguard. Briley won a special election in May 2018 to serve the rest of Barry's term.

Cooper is the brother of Democratic U.S. Rep. John Cooper. Briley and Cooper are both Democrats in the progressive capital city of a firmly Republican state, though the mayor's race is technically nonpartisan.

