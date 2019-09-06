Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Nonprofit protests baptisms on Tennessee school's field

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A nonprofit that advocates for the separation of church and state has filed a formal complaint about baptisms on the football field of a Tennessee high school.

The Tennessean reports the Freedom From Religion Foundation wrote to the district last week and said Springfield High coaches must stop promoting and endorsing religion to students.

A Tuesday statement by the nonprofit says football "character coach" Chad Diehl doubles as a Baptist minister and baptized two players in front of the rest of the team and coaches. Another coach, Jake Buttram, shared a photo of the baptism online.

Robertson County Schools released a statement Wednesday that said the school and its personnel didn't violate any laws. The statement says the student-initiated and student-led voluntary baptisms happened after football practice and schools hours.

