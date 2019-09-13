VOL. 43 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 13, 2019

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties. Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 15

Tennessee State Fairs

The Tennessee State Fair promotes the education of agriculture, horticulture, the creative arts, performing arts, industry, commerce, recreation, economic development, natural resources, and related areas to the public, through the planning, promotion, conduct, and operation of an annual fair. Through Sept. 15: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. Information

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Shakespeare Festival

A summer production of Shakespeare’s best-known works The Tempest and Pericles. One C1ty, 8 City Blvd.

• The Tempest: Sept. 14-15, 19-22

• Pericles: Sept. 13, 20

The Tempest continues: September 26-29. Venue changes to Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave., Franklin. Event is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. You can reserve a prime noble seat for $30. Pack a picnic or enjoy on-site restaurants and food trucks. 6 p.m., performance begins 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A preeminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the frontlines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by Vanderbilt interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring”. Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

Oct. 2: George Takei, actor, and LGBTQI activist

Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Steven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham

Information

THROUGH SEPT. 15

AMERICANAFEST 2019

A gathering thousands of artists, fans, and industry professionals from all over the world, offering seminars, panels and networking opportunities by day and intimate showcases each night. This special event covers the interests and needs of artists, managers, labels, radio stations, publishers, agents, promoters, retailers, legal and business affairs executives, merchandisers and new media professionals – all enthusiastically attended and presented by music industry leaders. And FYI, you do not have to be a member of the Americana Music Association or in the music industry to purchase a conference registration and attend all the events. We encourage all music lovers to be a part of the conference experience. Fee: $75 and up. Information

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Street Eats

As many as 20 local food trucks will park along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Young Professionals Mixer

This event is tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. H Clark Distillery, 1557 Thompson’s Station Road W. Thompson Station. 5-7 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

September Sundown

Presented by Musicians Corner featuring local artists, food trucks, Kidsville, Musicians Corner Pub and other vendors. Each Thursday in September. 5-9 p.m. Centennial Park. September 5: Gabe Dixon, The Foxies, The Medium, Ayanna Jahnee and Thad Kopec. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

American Legion Post 5

Guest speaker Rosanne Sietins, discusses the Elephant Sanctuary at Hohenwald. Amerigo Restaurant, 1920 West End Ave. 11:30 a.m. Area veterans and guests are invited. Lunch is discounted. Information and RSVP: 615-254-0644.

Green Hills Park Festival

This free festival features a movie under the stars, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, activities for kids, competitions, and more. Green Hills Park, 1200 Lone Oak Road. 5-9 p.m. Enjoy Mary Poppins Returns, 7 p.m. Information

Grit, Grace, Grub ‘A Food & Bluegrass Tour’

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce presents Grit, Grace, Grub a food and bluegrass tour. Each participating restaurant location will offer samples or a small plate of their signature food items. Plus musicians will be playing bluegrass music along the way. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin Street, and ticket to be picked up on the day of the event. Fee: $25. 3-7 p.m. Information: 615-452-4000

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

Education Summit

Superintendents Jason Golden of Williamson County Schools and Dr. David Snowden of Franklin Special School District speak on a variety of topics that pertain to our schools. This half-day summit will update the innovative programs in Williamson County Schools. The Factory, Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Road. 7:30 – 11 a.m. Fees: Members - $85, Non-members $100. Information

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

Lunch & Learn: Tasting Tennessee, A Culinary Tour

The discussion will be led by Rob DeHart, curator of the temporary exhibition Let’s Eat: Origins and Evolutions of Tennessee Food. Bring a “made in Tennessee” themed lunch and enjoy the presentation while you eat. Noon- 1 p.m. The Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Chamber West Social

This month Chamber West is switching it up from the typical morning coffee to a networking social at the beautiful Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. Come meet other business and community leaders in West Nashville at this casual happy hour event. Light bites with a cash bar will be provided in the Potter Room, and guests are free to explore the Visitor Services area with their beverages. Fee: Free. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. 5-7 p.m. Information

THURDAY, SEPT. 19

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Conversations with the Classics

The Hermitage will present three special events this fall, featuring some of our most beloved authors. Featuring the works of Charles Dickens, Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving. Tickets are $40 for each program or $105 for all three.

Sept. 19 & 20: Mr. Dickens is coming, featuring Gerald Dickens, great-great grandson of the writer.

Oct. 18 & 19: A Dark & Stormy Night with Edgar Allan Poe

Nov. 7 & 8: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Washington Irving.

The Heritage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane. 7:30 p.m. Information

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Featuring: The James Story Band.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Gallatin Sertoma Truck & Tractor Pull

Come join us for the Gallatin Sertoma Truck & Tractor Pull - it’s an evening of fun for the entire family - concession stand with all your favorites and cold drinks. All money raised stays in Sumner County. 6-11 p.m. Fee: Adults $20, Children 6-9 $5. Under 5 –free. Triple Creek Park. Information

SEPT. 20-22

Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet to open its performance season with Romeo and Juliet with the Nashville Symphony at TPAC’s Jackson Hall. Tickets: $35 and up. Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m. Information

SEPT. 21-22

Pilgrimage Festival

A family-friendly music and cultural festival. The lineup includes Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Better Than Ezra and many more. The Park at Harlinsdale, Franklin Fee: $130 and up. 10 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Legislative Update

Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

ST, JUDE WALK/RUN

Help fight cancer and raise money for the kids of St. Jude. Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way. Fee: $10 walk, $25 5K run. 7:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. 5K and walk start. Information

OCT. 3-12

The Nashville Film Festival

Over 250 films from around the world, sharing diverse stories through the art of filmmaking. Various levels of passes are available. Individual film tickets: $15. Regal Hollywood Theaters, 719 Thompson Lane. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Taste of Nashville

The theme is Tacos and Tequila and Nashville’s top taco restaurants will compete for “The Best Taco in Nashville.” Clementine Hall, 4710 Charlotte Ave. 6:30 p.m. All ticket proceeds and donations raised will benefit the Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement and more. Information