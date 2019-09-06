Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Libraries want public to protest publisher's e-book embargo

Updated 1:58PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The American Library Association is asking the public to help pressure Macmillan Publishers to rethink a planned embargo on e-books purchases by public libraries.

The publishing house recently announced that it will allow library systems to purchase only a single electronic copy of its new releases during the first eight weeks after publication. The embargo is set to begin Nov. 1.

In a letter announcing the policy, Macmillan Chief Executive John Sargent said e-book library lending is growing rapidly and hurting sales.

Library Association Executive Director Mary Ghikas announced the E-Books For All campaign and petition drive in Nashville on Wednesday during the Digital Book World conference.

Ghikas said Macmillan's embargo will make it impossible for libraries to fulfill their missions by serving the needs of their local communities.

