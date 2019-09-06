White House lawyer, nominated as judge, stays mum at hearing

VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House lawyer nominated to be a federal appeals court judge is declining to answer questions from senators about his work in the Trump White House and Education Department.

Steven Menashi, an associate White House counsel, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, he's refusing to answer questions from Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Dick Durbin about his work on immigration issues, including a policy to separate migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Menashi's silence is also frustrating Republicans, including the committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who's urging the nominee to be more forthcoming.

And Republican Sen. John Kennedy has told Menashi: "This is not a game."