Merkel says orderly Brexit still possible

VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

LONDON (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says an orderly departure of Britain from the European Union remains possible, less than two months before the deadline.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 with little sign that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will get the new Brexit deal he wants with the EU.

Merkel told lawmakers Wednesday that "it's my firm conviction that we still have a chance to achieve this in an orderly way."

But she noted that Germany is also prepared for a Brexit without a deal that will result in "an economic competitor at our door."

Merkel added that Germany wants to keep close economic and security ties to Britain after Brexit.