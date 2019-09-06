Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Tennessee State Museum added to Music Pathways trail

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's Music Pathways trail has a new stop, the Tennessee State Museum.

The museum said it has been designated as a stop on the state Tourist Development Department's trail.

A sign near the Nashville museum's Rosa L. Parks entrance marks the designation. There is also an entry on the Music Pathways website recognizing the museum's role in preserving the state's music legacy.

"The State of Sound: Tennessee's Musical Heritage" is on exhibition through February at the museum. The displays show the people, places and events that developed Tennessee's music center. Included are an early parlor guitar from Pulaski, images and records connected to the Fisk Jubilee Singers, a bow tie worn by Jimmy Rodgers and a performance outfit worn by Isaac Hayes.

