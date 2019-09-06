Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Tennessee speaker floats cutting state funds to Nashville

Updated 5:28PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton is warning Nashville officials that he might attempt to withhold state funding due to the city's recent executive order discouraging local cooperation with immigration officials.

Sexton, a Republican, first made the comments while talking to a local radio show Tuesday morning. A House GOP spokesman later confirmed Sexton's comments to The Associated Press.

Last week, Mayor David Briley signed an executive order criticizing Tennessee's anti-sanctuary cities law as "immoral" and "dangerous." Briley is up for reelection on Thursday.

The law currently allows the state to withhold some funding from local governments that don't cooperate with immigration officials.

Sexton says he's looking over a variety of options to possibly introduce during the 2020 legislative session that could reduce state funding to the Democratic leaning city.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0