VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

McConnell: Democratic 'theatrics' won't determine gun vote

Updated 3:03PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats are trying to scare people by demanding a vote on background checks for gun sales.

McConnell on Tuesday said Democrats are engaged in "theatrics."

The Republican leader says the summer's mass shootings "deserve a response." But he's waiting on the White House for next steps and only wants to consider proposals President Donald Trump will sign into law.

Republican congressional leaders are heading to the White House later Tuesday to discuss options.

McConnell dismissed Democratic demands for a vote on the House-passed bill because he doubts it would pass and become law.

He says they're "all about trying to scare people."

Republican senators were briefed privately by the White House legislative director about proposals being considered ahead of the visit.

