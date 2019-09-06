Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Nashville vocal coach indicted on child sexual abuse charges

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Nashville vocal coach has been indicted on charges of sexually abusing a minor for six years.

News outlets report 73-year-old Laurence "Buzzy" Orange was indicted Friday on 10 counts of raping a child and 11 counts of aggravated sexual battery. Metro Nashville police say he was arrested Saturday. Orange owns a vocal studio called the Buzzy Orange Studio of Voice & Artist Development.

A statement from Metro Nashville police says Orange sexually abused a minor when she was between the ages of 5 and 11. It says the girl is now 15 years old. Police say the girl and a parent reported the abuse in May.

Police say Orange didn't meet the girl through his business but there could be other victims.

It's unclear whether Orange has an attorney.

