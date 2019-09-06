Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Tennessee A&I championship teams inducted into Naismith Hall

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Three men's college basketball teams from the late 1950s at Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial Normal School have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The NAIA national champion teams were from 1957, '58 and '59, featuring Richard Barnett and John Barnhill. They were among 12 honorees in this year's class, inducted last week in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Tennessee A&I later became Tennessee State.

Barnett was the fourth pick in the 1959 draft. He represented Tennessee State at the ceremony. He said it was wonderful for the teams to finally be acknowledged.

The Hall of Fame said the team "broke social barriers as they traveled to national tournaments and challenged segregation."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0