VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

US consumer borrowing posts biggest gain since late 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer borrowing surged in July at its fastest pace since late 2017, driven by a big jump credit card use.

The Federal Reserve says overall consumer borrowing increased by $23.3 billion in July after a $13.8 billion advance in June. It was the biggest monthly gain since a $29.9 billion jump in November 2017.

The large July gain was led by a sizable increase in borrowing in the category covering credit cards, which rose by $10 billion in July after having fallen by $186 million in June. Borrowing in the category that covers auto and student loans also posted a sizable gain, rising by $13.3 billion in July following a $14 billion June increase.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signs it provides about consumer spending.

