Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Republican Bill Hagerty enters Tennessee's US Senate race

Updated 10:53AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has officially filed to run for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat.

The 59-year-old Republican launched his campaign Monday. The news comes nearly two months after President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that Hagerty would join the state's most competitive 2020 contest with the position being vacated by outgoing Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

In his campaign launch video, Hagerty says he's running to "fight the radical socialist agenda" and to support Trump's judicial nominations.

Hagerty has served in a number of executive positions ranging from chief financial officer, to chairman and chief executive officer. He also founded his own private equity and investment firm.

Trauma surgeon Manny Sethi has also filed to run as a Republican for the seat.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0