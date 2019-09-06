Bone McAllester adds veteran attorney Sloan

VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

Doug Sloan is joining Bone McAllester Norton PLLC to lead the firm’s land use and zoning practice.

He has more than 15 years of experience in government relations and land use and zoning regulations.

Most recently, Sloan served as the vice president and chief legal officer at the Metro Nashville Airport Authority. The airport embarked on a $1.2 billion expansion during his tenure.

A native Nashvillian, Sloan is best known locally for seeing Nashville through immense growth during his tenure leading the Metro Planning Department. He also served in the Office of Mayor Karl Dean, where he managed land purchases for Nashville after the 2010 flood and as liaison to the Tennessee General Assembly for the city.

He advised a variety of Metropolitan Government departments throughout his career, including Codes, Planning, Public Works and Water Services.

“I’ve admired Bone McAllester Norton’s work for a long time, and it’s an honor to join a firm of this caliber,” Sloan says. “I am looking forward to serving as a resource for real estate professionals and developers in the Nashville area and continuing to play a role in this city’s long-term and responsible growth.”

Sloan earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and his J.D. from Nashville School of Law.

Local Bradley Arant attorneys earn Lawyers of Year titles

Six Nashville attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP have been included in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America as Lawyers of the Year.

In each metropolitan area, only a single attorney in each legal practice area is designated as the “Lawyer of the Year.”

The firm’s Nashville attorneys “Lawyers of the Year” for 2020 are:

Kevin B. Campbell was named Health Care Law “Lawyer of the Year.”

William F. Goodman III was named Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Nathan H. Ridley was named Administrative / Regulatory Law “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Government Relations Practice.

David K. Taylor was named Construction Law “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Arbitration and Mediation.

John W. Titus was named Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Corporate Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law.

J. Thomas Trent, Jr. was named Economic Development Law “Lawyer of the Year.” He also is listed for Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, and Real Estate Law.

George, Richardson join Zeitlin Sotheby’s

Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that Val George and Tanya Richardson have joined its group of agents.

George, who is working at the Green Hills location, is a third-generation real estate agent. He has a deep-rooted passion for helping people buy a lifestyle, not just a home. He brings a personalized service and a dynamic consulting approach to guarantee a fiercely focused, high-touch client experience.

Richardson, who is working out of the Franklin office, has lived in Tennessee for over 25 years and has a keen interest in the buying and selling of homes and properties.

Lipscomb Academy appoints Long as upper school head

Lipscomb Academy has named business leader and Williamson County educator Allen Long as head of the upper school.

Long was most recently with Williamson County Schools serving as a tenured faculty member at Edmondson Elementary School where he taught fourth grade for three years and fifth grade for four years.

In addition to his work for Williamson County Schools, Long has also served as adjunct faculty at Lipscomb University and Lakeland College.

For nearly two decades prior to building a career in the field of education, Long specialized in corporate human resources and staff management for Tractor Supply Company, Carter’s/OshKosh B’Gosh Childrenswear and Batten & Shaw, Inc.

Allen holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in communications and management, a master of business administration degree from Grand Valley State University, a master of education in curriculum and instruction from Middle Tennessee State University and is currently pursuing a doctor of education in leadership and professional practice.