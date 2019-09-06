VOL. 43 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 6, 2019

The Tennessee State Fair is open. Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee. Among the state fair highlights are entertainment and music, pageants, livestock and equine competitions, food, arts and crafts, midway rides and games.

Through Sept. 7: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 6-15: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

Through Sept. 22

Shakespeare Festival

A summer production of Shakespeare’s best-known works The Tempest and Pericles. One C1ty, 8 City Blvd.

The Tempest: September 6, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, & 22

Pericles: September 6, 13, 20

Event is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. You can reserve a prime noble seat for $30. Pack a picnic or enjoy on-site restaurants and food trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Information: https://www.nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeare-in-the-park/

SEPT. 6-8

Nashville Greek Festival

The Nashville Greek Festival offers a rich, multi-sensory experience of Greek hospitality and culture. Savory cuisine, soulful music, lively dancing, and educational tours transform Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church grounds at 4905 Franklin Pike into a three-day glendi (festival). Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: https://www.nashvillegreekfestival.com/

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Dragon Boat Festival

The Cumberland River Compact Dragon Boat Festival is celebrating its 13th year of hosting the Dragon Boat Races off the East Bank Landing of the Cumberland River, just at the end of Lower Broadway. A series of four-boat heats will race a 200-meter stretch of the Cumberland between the Woodland Street Bridge to the Shelby Street Walking Bridge. All fundraising to support the work of the Cumberland River Compact. 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Nations Neighborhood Chili Cook Off

Harding House Brewing Company, 904 51st Avenue N. All proceeds to benefit St. Luke’s Community House. Noon- 2 p.m. Fee: $10. Kids under 5–free. Sign up to compete by September 1. The winner will receive $100 and represent The Nations at the citywide chili cook-off on September 28. Information: https://www.stlch.org/chili

Chukkers for Charity

The 23rd annual Chukkers for Charity polo match theme “Divots and Downton” to raise funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up! local organizations that support individuals with disabilities. Gates open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and 2 p.m. for patrons. Polo Match beginning at 3 p.m. Hosted by Orrin Ingram at Riverview Farm, 1475 Moran Road, Franklin. Fee: $175. Tailgating cabanas $300 and up. Information: www.chukkersforcharity.net

Wine on the River

The 17th annual event will travel through different regions spanning the globe. Sample wine, beer, and spirits specific to a certain region. Restaurants featuring culturally themed menus will also have food available for purchase. Live music. 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park. Note: Attendees must be 21+. Fee: $25-$85. Information: https://www.wineontherivernashville.com/

Nashville Food Truck Fest

20 local food trucks, beer garden, and local artisans, live DJ and more. Centennial Park. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Featured food trucks will include The Grilled Cheeserie, M.L. Rose Craft Burgers, Mossic City Ice Cream & Waffles, The Tennessee Cobbler Co., Boom Bop Burrito, and The Mac Shack, just to name a few. Information: https://conservancyonline.com/food-truck-fest

Tennessee Honey Festival

This educational, family-friendly event will feature honey vendors, food trucks, live music and a VIBee Experience (interactive beekeeping classes and exhibits). There is no admittance fee, however, a $5 donation for adults is suggested. There is a general admittance fee for the VIBee Experience. Parking and shuttle services provided.

Memorial Park, 151 East Main St., Hendersonville. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: https://tennesseehoneyfestival.com/

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

SEPT. 7 – SEPT. 8

Middle Tennessee Highland Games and Celtic Festival

This two-day event features Scottish and Celtic traditions and fun for the whole family, including athletic competitions, hurling, rugby, a kids zone, three stages of Celtic music and dance, bagpipe and drum bands, a beer tent, food vendors, a Tartan parade, demonstrations, and much more. Percy Warner Park, 50 Vaughn Road. Tickets are $7-$30. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Information: https://www.midtenngames.com/

SUNDAY, SEPT 8

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional date: Sept. 22. Information: http://nashvilleguru.com/44138/jazz-on-the-cumberland

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Chancellor’s Lecture Series

A preeminent novelist, accomplished thought leaders and journalists on the frontlines of global issues and pioneering cultural influencers comprise this fall’s Chancellor’s Lecture Series led by interim Chancellor Susan R. Wente. The theme of the series is “Culture of Respect; Culture of Caring”. Langford Auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Fee: Free and on a first-come basis.

Sept. 9:Terry Crews, actor, athlete, artist and activist

Oct. 2: George Takei, actor, and LGBTQI activist

Oct. 31: Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, authors and presidential historians. This event will be held in Ingram Hall at Blair School of Music.

Nov. 21: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, author and MacArthur Fellow

Dec. 3: Journalists and authors Seven Pinker, Carl Zimmer and Amanda Little with Jon Meacham. Information: https://www.vanderbilt.edu/chancellor/lecture-series/

SEPT. 10-15

AMERICANAFEST 2019

A gathering thousands of artists, fans, and industry professionals from all over the world, offering seminars, panels and networking opportunities by day and intimate showcases each night. This special event covers the interests and needs of artists, managers, labels, radio stations, publishers, agents, promoters, retailers, legal and business affairs executives, merchandisers and new media professionals – all enthusiastically attended and presented by music industry leaders. And FYI, you do not have to be a member of the Americana Music Association or in the music industry to purchase a conference registration and attend all the events. We encourage all music lovers to be a part of the conference experience. Fee: $75 and up. Information: https://americanamusic.org/about-americanafest

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: www.bestfoodtrucks.com/lots/streeteats/schedule

September Sundown

Presented by Musicians Corner featuring local artists, food trucks, Kidsville, Musicians Corner Pub and other vendors. Each Thursday in September. 5-9 p.m. Centennial Park. September 5: Gabe Dixon, The Foxies, The Medium, Ayanna Jahnee and Thad Kopec. Information: https://musicianscornernashville.com/calendar

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events-2/pickin-party

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

American Legion Post 5

Guest speaker Rosanne Sietins, discusses the Elephant Sanctuary at Hohenwald. Amerigo Restaurant, 1920 West End Ave. 11:30 a.m. Area veterans and guests are invited. Lunch is discounted. Information and RSVP: 615-254-0644.

Green Hills Park Festival

This free festival features a movie under the stars, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, activities for kids, competitions, and more. Green Hills Park, 1200 Lone Oak Road. 5-9 p.m. Enjoy Mary Poppins Returns, 7 p.m. Information: https://www.friendsofgreenhillspark.org/festival.html

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information: www.reintn.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

Lunch & Learn: Tasting Tennessee, A Culinary Tour

The discussion will be led by Rob DeHart, curator of the temporary exhibition Let’s Eat: Origins and Evolutions of Tennessee Food. Bring a “made in Tennessee” themed lunch and enjoy the presentation while you eat. Noon- 1 p.m. The Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information: https://tnmuseum.org/calendar-of-events/event/1452786

THURDAY, SEPT. 19

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Featuring: The James Story Band.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information: www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org

SEPTEMBER 20-22

Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet to open its performance season with Romeo and Juliet with the Nashville Symphony at TPAC’s Jackson Hall. Tickets: $35 and up. Friday and Saturday: 7:30 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m. Information: https://www.nashvilleballet.com/upcoming-events

SEPTEMBER 21-22

Pilgrimage Festival

A family-friendly music and cultural festival. The lineup includes Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Better Than Ezra and many more. The Park at Harlinsdale, Franklin Fee: $130 and up. 10 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Information: https://pilgrimagefestival.com