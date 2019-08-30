Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 30, 2019

Report: YouTube settles FTC complaint for at least $150M

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A published report says Google will pay at least $150 million to settle a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over how it treats information from children on its video streaming site, YouTube.

Politico reported Friday that the company will pay $150 million to $200 million to settle the complaint. The report says the FTC voted 3-2 along party lines. The FTC has been reportedly investigating YouTube for violating a law designed to protect kids online.

The FTC declined to comment and Google did not immediately comment.

Facebook recently agreed to pay $5 billion to settle privacy charges. The Center for Digital Democracy, a privacy advocacy group, says the reported amount against YouTube is "woefully low."

YouTube launched a separate website for YouTube Kids this week.

