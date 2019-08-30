5 Butler Snow Nashville lawyers year’s best

VOL. 43 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 30, 2019

Nashville-based Butler Snow attorneys have been named Lawyers of the Year by the Best Lawyers 2020 listing.

Young

Johnson

Welborn

Malone

Holland

Across the firm 173 Butler Snow lawyers were honored in the Best Lawyers 2020 publication with 19 named Lawyers of the Year.

Only one attorney is recognized as the “Lawyer of the Year” for each specialty and location.

The firm’s Nashville Best Lawyers and their fields are:

Amanda Haynes Young – government relations practice;

David L. Johnson – litigation – ERISA;

Joseph F. Welborn III Bet-the-Company litigation;

Melvin J. Malone – energy law;

Robert M. Holland, Jr. – eminent domain and condemnation law.

The firm has also announced those attorneys who practice in Nashville and were listed in the Best Lawyers 2020.

They are:

Jason W. Callen – commercial litigation

George V. Crawford III – corporate law

Kathryn Reed Edge - financial services regulation law

Dan H. Elrod - administrative/regulatory law, government relations practice, health care law, insurance law

Robert M. Holland, Jr. - economic development law, eminent domain and condemnation law, real estate law

G. Brian Jackson - administrative/regulatory law, product liability litigation - defendants

David L. Johnson - employment law - management, litigation - ERISA, litigation - labor and employment

Jack F. King, Jr. - commercial finance law, real estate law

B. Hart Knight - environmental law

Jones Wilson Luna - government relations practice, litigation - environmental

Charles I. Malone - commercial litigation

Gayle Malone, Jr. - personal injury litigation - plaintiffs

Melvin J. Malone - administrative/regulatory law, communications law, energy law, government relations practice

Anita Modak-Truran - entertainment law - motion pictures and television, trademark law

William R. O’Bryan, Jr. - bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, commercial litigation, litigation – bankruptcy

Lauren Patten - commercial litigation

Erin Palmer Polly - commercial litigation, personal injury litigation - defendants

Kara E. Shea - employment law - management, labor law - management

Adam G. Smith - banking and finance law, financial services regulation law

Travis Swearingen - health care law

J. Mark Tipps - commercial litigation

Robert L. Trentham - medical malpractice law - defendants, personal injury litigation - defendants

Robert J. Walker - antitrust law, Bet-the-Company litigation, commercial litigation, personal injury litigation - plaintiffs, product liability litigation - plaintiffs

William S. Walton - personal injury litigation - defendants

Joseph F. Welborn III - Bet-the-Company litigation, commercial litigation

Wiseman

Ashworth

Amanda Haynes Young - government relations practice, insurance law

Wiseman, Ashworth recognized by Best Lawyers

Thomas A. Wiseman, III, and Gail Vaughn Ashworth have been chosen for The Best Lawyers in America 2020.

Both are founding members of Wiseman Ashworth Law Group.

Wiseman, who has been recognized by the listing since 1999, was listed in the practice areas of medical malpractice law – defendants and personal injury and litigation – defendants.

He has tried more than 75 jury trials to verdict in state and federal trial courts and in other states. Wiseman is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the Tennessee and Nashville Bar Foundations.

Ashworth, who has been in the listing since 1995, is recognized for her work in personal injury litigation – defendants. Ashworth has extensive experience at the civil and administrative trial and appellate levels as both defense and plaintiff’s counsel. She also is a Tennessee Rule 31 Listed General Civil Mediator. She is past president of the Nashville and Tennessee Bar Associations and serves as a trustee of the Nashville Bar Foundation.

7 FBT lawyers receive Best Lawyers honors

Seven attorneys at Frost Brown Todd Nashville have been selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2020.

The listing recognized the following members of the firm, all of whom have appeared in the publication for multiple years:

Nathan L. Berger, listed for five years, for banking and finance law;

Scott R. Brown, listed for 10 years, for insurance law litigation – construction;

Van P. East III, listed for five years, corporate law;

Thomas H. Lee, listed for five years, government relations practice;

Mekesha H. Montgomery, listed for five years, employment law – management;

Richard J. Nickels, listed for five years, corporate law;

Robert V. Sartin, listed for 15 years, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization litigation – bankruptcy.

Family law expert named to Best Lawyers

Moses

Marlene Eskind Moses, an expert in family law and founding manager of MTR Family Law, PLLC, is listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2020.

She has been recognized by Best Lawyers for more than ten years for her family law practice.

Moses is president-elect of the International Academy of Family Lawyers and is a past-president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and was awarded that organization’s Outstanding Fellow of the Year Award. She is a Fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association Foundation and the Nashville Bar Association Foundation.

Moses is a Diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and serves as secretary. She is a past president of the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, and Lawyers Association for Women. She is a former vice president of the Nashville Bar Association, and has served on the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Code Commission.

Takacs in Best Lawyers

for elder law practice

Takacs

Timothy L. Takacs has been included in The Best Lawyers of America 2020 in the field of elder law.

He has been in the listing for 14 years in a row.

Takacs is the architect of Life Care Planning, a philosophical approach to elder law that features a team of attorneys, nurses, social workers, insurance experts, public benefits specialists, and others who work together to help families deal with the personal, financial, and legal challenges created by long life, chronic illness, and disability. His innovations have transformed the way elder law is practiced in the United States.

He is well known to Nashville-area television viewers as co-host of Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour, a weekly show on Nashville Newschannel 5+, and as a regular guest on MorningLine and OpenLine, also on Nashville Channel 5+. Takacs was also featured in Economics of Aging, a documentary produced by Nashville Public Television as part of their Aging Matters series.

Alive agency names Goessele president, CEO

Kimberly Goessele has been appointed president and chief executive officer by Alive, one of the oldest hospices in the nation.

The organization provides care to more than 440 individuals a day in 12 Middle Tennessee counties.

Goessele

A recognized strategist and innovator in the Nashville healthcare community, Goessele joins Alive from 180 Health Partners, where she served as chief operating officer and led business development and strategy for the nonprofit, which provides aid to struggling women during pregnancy.

Goessele was also executive director of the 180 Impact Fund, the 501(c) arm of the organization. Prior to her work at 180 Health Partners, Goessele held leadership positions at Premise Health, W Squared, and Healthways.

As President and CEO of Alive, Goessele will oversee an operation which includes two residential facilities in Nashville and Murfreesboro and three satellite locations in Franklin, Hendersonville, and Lebanon. Goessele succeeds Anna-Gene O’Neal, who led the organization from 2012 to 2019 and oversaw the addition of the new residential facility in Murfreesboro and three satellite offices.

Fuda joins Turner Construction as financial manager for 2 states

Joe Fuda has been hired as Turner Construction Company’s financial manager for the Mid-South business unit, which covers the Tennessee and Alabama markets.

Previously, Fuda was with Quantum Real Estate Management in Washington, D.C., where he served as a financial controller. Before Quantum, he worked as a controller at Lendlease, Winn Residential, Del American and United Group of Companies.

Fuda

In his new role, Fuda will work closely with Turner’s leadership team on the development and preparation of annual profit plans, forecasting reports and other key business decisions. His responsibilities will also include training the team on financial policies and procedures and leading and mentoring junior staff members. He will be based out of the company’s Nashville office.

Fuda earned his master’s in accountancy from Lipscomb University and his bachelor’s degree from Pierce College in Philadelphia.