VUMC, Monroe Carell add Sectra imagining

VOL. 43 | NO. 35 | Friday, August 30, 2019

Sectra has announced the company will install its enterprise imaging PACS and VNA throughout Vanderbilt Health.

Sectra, an international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company, will provide physicians a full patient overview on a single workstation and allow for scalability and future growth of the health system.

Vanderbilt Health comprises Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“I’m pleased to welcome Vanderbilt Health to our growing customer community. Sectra is providing an imaging solution that will easily scale for growth. Additionally, we have created a customized resident workflow to address their important teaching and research requirements,” says Mikael Anden, president of Sectra, Inc.

Homeless group sets goals for Nashville

The Nashville-Davidson County Homelessness Planning Council released its first three-year strategic plan.

The Council’s goal is to reduce homelessness by 25% in three years focusing on four main goals:

Optimize All Resources by expanding and managing housing inventory and support services by leveraging government (local, state, and federal) resources as well as private and not-for-profit resources.

Improve Data Collection and Use by creating a culture of data-driven housing and service delivery by incorporating quantitative and qualitative data for best evidence-based decisions.

Enhance & Expand Formal Collaboration by cultivating linkages, reduce barriers, and create effective collaborations that exponentially decrease homelessness.

Develop Commitment through Engagement by developing more effective communication plans and tools that are designed for community engagement, empowerment, and adoption of the overall strategic plan and philosophy to end homelessness.

The next step for the group is to finalize an activation plan that outlines responsible parties to implement action steps and move the goals within the plan forward.

EES earns No. 690 spot on Inc. 5000 listing

Evolution Event Solutions, headquartered in Nashville, has earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, coming in at No. 690.

The publication annually ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“We are thrilled to be named to this renowned list for a second year,’’ says Falon Veit Scott, CMM and CEO of the company. “The EES team is dedicated to creating unique event experiences through collaboration and the development of a business strategy that meets our clients’ objectives. Our continuous growth is a direct result of our clients’ growth and we’re excited to play a role in helping them achieve their goals.’’

EES is a strategic meeting management and special event production company.

The Store gains $1.5M grant from state

Belmont University has received a $1.5 million 2Gen Family Wellbeing Program grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

Funds from the grant will support the work of the Belmont Ministry Center and the adjacent nonprofit, The Store, in providing local, low income families support through food provision, nutritional and pharmacy education, health screenings, legal aid clinics, mental health counseling and music therapy.

The Belmont Ministry Center opened on 12 South last year to offer services to the community while a groundbreaking was recently held for The Store, a free grocery store founded by Belmont alumnus Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams Paisley.

“Through the work of our Ministry Center and our partnership with Brad and Kimberly on The Store, Belmont is deeply committed to providing services to underserved children and families in our community, and this 2Gen grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services will significantly enhance the scope and delivery of the services we offer,’’ says

Belmont President Dr. Bob Fisher. “We are grateful for their belief in our work, and I’m excited to witness how this grant expands the impact our students, faculty and staff can have on our neighbors.”

The Store, which is currently under construction and anticipated to open in early 2020, the Belmont Ministry Center will expand and enhance the services offered to provide support for Store patrons and other low income families in the Edgehill and greater Nashville community.

Groups360 draws $50M for investment

Nashville-based Groups360, an online marketplace for meetings, has announced that four major hospitality companies have invested a combined $50 million in the firm to enhance the GroupSync.

Accor, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International are the investors.

GroupSync will deliver a transparent, efficient and cost-effective online tool for meeting planners to source and book meetings and events across a wide selection of brands.

Groups360 will continue to be led by CEO Kemp Gallineau and Executive Chairman David Kloeppel. Each of the investors will be represented on the board of Groups360.

Tech Tomorrow campaign tops $60 million goal

Tennessee Tech officials have announced more than $60 million has been raised during the Tech Tomorrow capital campaign, topping the Cookeville university’s goal two years ahead of schedule.

This is the largest amount raised in the history of the university, with more than 3,600 new donors, and comes on the heels of three consecutive record-setting fundraising years for Tech.

“This support from alumni and friends is greatly appreciated,” says Tech President Phil Oldham. “So far, the campaign has raised more than $18 million for student scholarships. These funds will have an immediate and positive impact on the lives of Tech students.”

As of June 30, $60.9 million was raised during the capital campaign, which began in 2016 and was originally scheduled to run through 2021. Tech Tomorrow had three focus areas: student scholarships, faculty support and facilities improvements.

Campaign gifts having an immediate impact include:

Eagle Assistance Grant, which grew out of the “I Heart Tech Students” faculty/staff giving campaign;

Oakley Farm, a 1,400-acre farm in Overton County;

Golden Eagle Golf Club, a 126-acre golf course in Cookeville;

Whitson-Hester School of Nursing Sim-Lab, where students learn and practice health care techniques on state-of-the-art, high-tech manikins.

Public Storage adds Murfreesboro branch

Public Storage has added new climate controlled storage units in Murfreesboro, part of the company’s 21% growth spurt in the Nashville area over the last year.

This is the third new location the company has opened in the area within the last 12 months, and the first ever in Murfreesboro.

The company now owns 35 storage facilities serving customers throughout the state. Public Storage 863 Fortress Blvd., Murfreesboro, offers more than 800 options in a range of sizes.

Airport continues to hit passenger record

Nashville International Airport set a new monthly record with 1,678,165 total passengers in July 2019, up from the previous record set in June 2019 and a 16% increase over July 2018.

This new benchmark is the latest in a series of records for the airport.

In Fiscal Year 2019, BNA topped 17 million total annual passengers – the first time the airport has seen an increase of more than 2 million passengers in a single year, an unprecedented 15% rate of annual growth. Additionally, FY 2019 was the sixth consecutive fiscal year of record-breaking growth.

As growth continues, BNA is in the midst of a major expansion and renovation project. Known as BNA Vision, the completed project will include additional parking garages, new Concourse D and terminal wings, expanded central terminal and security checkpoint, a state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility, an airport administration building, hotel and potential transit connection.

Red Oaks Flats construction set to begin

The Metropolitan Development and Housing Authority has broken ground on Red Oak Flats, Envision Cayce’s fifth new residential construction and fourth mixed-income development.

Red Oak Flats will be a four-story apartment building and features 102 apartments, with 45 set aside for Cayce Place residents. The remaining 57 units will be a mix of workforce and market-rate. It will be located along South Seventh St. in East Nashville, less than a mile from downtown.

The development, which is being constructed by R.G. Anderson Company Inc., is being financially supported with HOME funds, a market rate loan, a Community Investment Tax Credit (CITC) loan, as well as Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), which are competitively awarded by THDA.

“Red Oak Flats is another fine example of the partnership between THDA and MDHA over the years to improve affordable housing opportunities for the citizens of Nashville,” says Ralph Perrey, THDA executive director. “We are proud to be a part of this project and the entire Envision Cayce development.”

This particular development features covered parking, a computer room, a large courtyard and a playground. Each apartment also includes an outdoor space such as a balcony or porch, a strongly desired amenity that emerged from the resident-led planning process.