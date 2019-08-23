Essra Mohawk's album release performance

VOL. 43 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 23, 2019

The release of “The One And Only Essra Mohawk” will be celebrated with an in-store performance by the artist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 29. at The Great Escape. Guitarist August Zona, who worked on the recording sessions, will be on-hand to accompany Mohawk. The store is at 5400 Charlotte Avenue. For information call 615-385-2116.

Mohawk also will be performing September 21 at 212 Café and Time Travelers Café as part of a World Sober Music Day Celebration. Artists, comedians and speakers will be participating at that event that takes place from noon until 8 p.m. It benefits Nashville Children Orphaned by Drug Overdose and Drunk Driving Accidents. The venue is at 212 Louise Avenue. For information call 615-321-4040.