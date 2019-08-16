Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

Political commentator jailed for not paying child support

NASHVILLE (AP) — Conservative political commentator and former congressional candidate Steve Gill has been jailed in Tennessee after he allegedly failed to pay $170,000 in child support to his ex-wife as ordered by a judge.

News outlets report Gill was booked into the Williamson County jail Tuesday evening. Williamson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sharon Puckett says his bond is $170,000 — the amount he owes in child support.

His ex-wife sued in January for the cost of supporting their children, including medical care and college expenses. Williamson County Judge James Martin ordered Gill in May to pay his wife and gave him 10 days to do so.

The WLAC radio show host owns a consulting firm and co-founded an online right-wing website.

