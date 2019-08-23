VOL. 43 | NO. 34 | Friday, August 23, 2019

Legislative Update Friday, Aug. 23: Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents’. Columbia State Community College, Community Room- Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 Networking, 7:30 -8:30 program. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

The Baby Fair

This event is all things baby, featuring speakers and demonstrations by local experts, hospital tours every half hour, specialty vendor booths featuring products and services for new families, plus games and door prizes. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike. 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Information: 615-256-2158

Through Sept. 22

Shakespeare Festival

A summer production of Shakespeare’s best-known works The Tempest & Pericles. One C1ty, 8 City Blvd.

The Tempest: August, 24, 25, 29, 31, September 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, & 22

Pericles: August 30, September 1 (late show), 6, 13, 20

Event is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. You can reserve a prime Noble Seat for $30. Pack a picnic or enjoy on-site restaurants and food trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Information: https://www.nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeare-in-the-park/

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Through Aug. 24: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 20-24: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 27- Aug. 31: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 2-7: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 6-15: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28

Elevate Your Success

Women in Business Summit

Keynote speaker: Sarah Nuse, Founder and Owner Tippi Toes discusses how one can transform your day to day successes. Other speakers: Kia Jarmon, Agency Director, MEPR Agency; Laura Reinbold, P.E. National Director; and Mila Grigg, CEO MODA Image. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington. 8-11 a.m. Fee: Members $55, Non-members $75. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-summit-355976

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

IBC Breakfast

Guest speaker: Ambassador John C. Kornblum to give a European Union update. Baker Donelson Event Center, 1st Floor, 211 Commerce Street. 8-8:30 a.m. registration and networking, 8:30- 9:30 a.m. program. Fee: $20 - Members of the Nashville Area Chamber and Tennessee World Affairs Council members and students. $35 – future members. Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/IBC-Breakfast-featuring-Ambassador-John-C-Kornblum-2601/details

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: www.bestfoodtrucks.com/lots/streeteats/schedule

Business Studio: Nashpreneurs Happy Hour

Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing, and networking. Big Machine Vodka is the location for this event. Sample house-made drinks such as Big Smash-ine frozen vodka lemonade slushy- a Preds tribute drink. Tours of the distillery will be offered. 5-7 p.m. Fee: free. Live music begins at conclusion of happy hour. Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Business-Studio-Nashpreneurs-Happy-Hour-at-Big-Machine-Vodka-2611/details

Live on the Green

Nashville’s free outdoor music festival at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. Lineup includes:

Aug. 29, Main Stage, 5:30 p.m.: morgaxn, American Authors, Yacht Rock Revue, O.A.R.; 615 Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Briston Maroney, The Daybreaks, Maggie Rose & Them Vibes

Aug. 30, Main Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Illiterate Light, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Guster, St. Paul and The Broken Bones; 615 Stage, 5:45 p.m.: Los Colognes, Erin Rae, The Brummies

Aug. 31, Main Stage, 2:15 p.m.: Bailen, Grizfolk, Jukebox the Ghost, Todd Snider; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m.: Kids Fest, Wild Love (2:45 p.m.), Laura Reed, Scott Mulvahill, Creature Comfort, Aaron Lee Jasjan

Sept. 1, Main Stage, 1:15 p.m.): Lindsay Ell, The Marcus King Band, Boy Named Banjo, Steve Earle, Wilder Woods, Lake Street Dive; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m., Trella, Forest Fire Gospel Choir, Airpark, Smooth Hound South, Stephen Day, Liz Cooper & The Stampede.

VIP tickets available for $75, $125. Information: www.liveonthegreen.com

FRIDAY, AUG. 30

Legislative Update

Our Town Hall is designed to update members and the general public on local issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Hear from elected officials as they explain and discuss potential and current policies and local and state matters that effect our community.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

Zzzoofari Slumber

The Nashville Zoo is hosting an overnight camping experience under the stars for families and escorted children. 4 p.m. and ends the following morning at 9 a.m. This camp session event is geared towards children ages four to 12 years old, featuring a wide range of activities during the evening. Crafts and tent set up: 4-6 p.m.; Jungle guy, wild animal carousel, Soaring Eagle Zipline, hayride, and animal show: 6 -7:30 p.m.; Corn hole, inflatables, and campfire with marshmallow roast: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Full breakfast included. Prices range from $16-$58, depending on age and membership. See the website for the packing list and suggested items to bring. Information: https://www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/1451889

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information: www.reintn.org

SEPT. 6-8

Nashville Greek Festival

The Nashville Greek Festival offers a rich, multi-sensory experience of Greek hospitality and culture. Savory cuisine, soulful music, lively dancing, and educational tours transform Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church grounds at 4905 Franklin Pike into a three day glendi. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: https://www.nashvillegreekfestival.com/

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

Dragon Boat Festival

The Cumberland River Compact Dragon Boat Festival is celebrating its 13th year of hosting the Dragon Boat Races off the East Bank Landing of the Cumberland River, just at the end of Lower Broadway. A series of four-boat heats will race a 200 meter stretch of the Cumberland river between the Woodland Street Bride to the Shelby Street Walking Bridge. All fundraising to support the work of the Cumberland River Compact. 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Nations Neighborhood Chili Cook Off

Harding House Brewing Company, 904 51st Avenue N. All proceeds to benefit St. Luke’s Community House. Noon- 2 p.m. Fee: $10. Kids under 5 – free. Sign up to compete by September 1. The winner will receive $100 and represent The Nations at the citywide chili cook-off on September 28. Information: https://www.stlch.org/chili

Wine on the River

The 17th annual event will travel through different regions spanning the globe. Sample wine, beer, and spirits specific to a certain region. Restaurants featuring culturally themed menus will also have food available for purchase. Live music. 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park. Note: Attendees must be 21+. Fee: $25-$85. Information: https://www.wineontherivernashville.com/

SEPT. 7 – SEPT. 8

Middle Tennessee Highland Games and Celtic Festival

This two-day event features Scottish and Celtic traditions and fun for the whole family, including athletic competitions, hurling, rugby, a kids zone, three stages of Celtic music and dance, bagpipe and drum bands, a beer tent, food vendors, a Tartan parade, demonstrations, and much more. Percy Warner Park, 50 Vaughn Road. Tickets are $7-$30. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Information: https://www.midtenngames.com/

SUNDAY, SEPT 8

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Date: Sept. 22. Information: http://nashvilleguru.com/44138/jazz-on-the-cumberland

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events-2/pickin-party

THURDAY, SEPT. 19

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Featuring: The James Story Band.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information: www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org