The Power of Information
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

Free hepatitis A vaccinations offered to high-risk residents

NASHVILLE (AP) — Local health departments in Tennessee are offering free hepatitis A vaccine for people in high-risk groups.

The state Health Department says more than 2,000 cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed in Tennessee, including 13 deaths. The department said it is investigating and responding to a multistate outbreak of the disease.

Tennessee Immunization Program Medical Director Michelle Fiscus says it's important that people who are at high risk of being infected receive the hepatitis A vaccine. The agency said in a news release Tuesday that those most at risk currently include people who use recreational drugs, men who have sex with men and homeless people.

The department urges people to wash their hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, before eating and before preparing or serving food.

