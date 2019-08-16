Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

Surface Dynamics launches $10M expansion in Tennessee

Updated 7:50AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced a nearly $10 million investment by Surface Dynamics LLC to expand its operations in western Tennessee.

Lee made the announcement about the Bartlett-based company on Monday along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

The expansion will create approximately 110 jobs over the next five years, with the company planning to hire office, engineering and production jobs.

Surface Dynamics has operated in Bartlett since 2010, as part of the medical division of UnitedCoatings Group — which provides coatings, 3D printing and other services to orthopedic equipment manufacturers.

Since 2015, the state has supported nearly 70 economic development projects in Shelby County that totaled 10,800 job commitments.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0