Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

Nashville to pilot program to end youth homelessness

Updated 7:44AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee city of Nashville is piloting a first-in-the-nation program to address homelessness among teenagers and young adults.

A Metro Social Services statement says the nonprofit Oasis Center is developing two programs with help from a $3.5 million federal grant. Both programs are designed to get homeless youth and young adults into housing quickly and without preconditions.

About $1 million will go toward housing and intensive services for 70 Nashville residents ages 18-24. Another $600,000 will be used to help 230 people under 25 find housing. Housing for youth younger than 18 will focus on family reunification.

The two-year, $3.5 million grant also provides technical assistance on a plan to end youth homelessness. After 2021, Nashville has the possibility to continue receiving $1.5 million per year for youth programing.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0