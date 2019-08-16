Titans' wide receiver keeps eye on film, ball

VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

Corey Davis says he prefers to train with just himself and his trainer in the off-season. But when it comes to film study, Davis admits he has studied some of the other current great wide receivers in the NFL, hoping to watch how they do things and incorporate some of those elements into his own game.

Davis said he spent a good portion of the offseason watching Atlanta’s Julio Jones, and then-Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown (presumably only Brown’s on-field antics, and not the sideshow circus off the field).

“I watched a lot of Julio and I watched a lot of A.B. I like to train by myself and with my trainer. Anytime you can watch Julio’s game or A.B.’s and take a little of their game and apply it to yours, (it good). A lot of things – little things like route-running, releases from A.B., just a lot of things,” Davis explains.

One thing Davis has been doing more of this camp is going up for the football with the mindset if it is in the air, it’s his. That is something that Jones has been a master of in his time with the Falcons, using his physical and athletic gifts to make the play in coverage.

“His physicality. He’s kind of an overall freak, so it’s hard to emulate your game after a dude like that, because it’s God-given. He goes out there and he balls out. But he does a lot of things that I’ve broken down on film that I’ve tried to apply to my game,” Davis says of Jones.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff have also been driving that point home with Davis this camp.

“I just try to remind him that anytime the ball’s in the air, it’s his ball. I think that there’s a lot of times where we saw that and there’s times where we need to continue to see that,” Vrabel says.

“I think that he’s trying to take that mindset that when it leaves the quarterbacks hand, it’s his ball. … I think all great players, especially at that position, have that mindset. That it’s my football and I’m going to go get it. It’s one-on-one coverage. Pretty much the game is match coverage.

“There’s zone, people play zone, but at the end of the day, somebody’s got to go win.”