XOi adds $11M in Series C financing

VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

XOi Technologies, a Nashville-field service communication solutions company, has announced the completion of its Series C financing round.

The $11-million round was led by PeakSpan Capital with participation by Grotech Ventures, as well as Series B investors, Vocap Investment Partners and Nashville Capital Network.

Since the initial launch of its Vision solution in 2016, XOi has been transforming the way field service technicians perform their work. The Series C capital will help advance the company’s mission of enabling every tech to be the very best tech for each job and increasing transparency of the work performed.

Over 6,000 field service users leverage Vision to streamline their work, document job sites, access the equipment-related content they need, and virtually collaborate with their peers.

“We started XOi Technologies after living through major communication and workforce optimization issues in our prior manufacturing and construction businesses,” says CEO Aaron Salow. “Digging deeper, we learned that the real threat was the growing skilled trades gap. Experienced techs are retiring, and that experience isn’t being replaced fast enough. Field service companies are asking, ‘How do we survive, much less grow, in a skilled trades shortage?’ That question is what drives us every day.”

With this round of capital, XOi plans to continue expanding its integration partnerships and key customer account acquisitions and to invest heavily in talent. The company will add dozens of new team members over the next six months as it expands marketing, sales, customer success and engineering.

Apto Global expands

to Southeast Asia

Nashville-based Apto Global is expanding into Southeast Asia along with partner RISConsulting.

Apto is a global adaption skills platform and risconsulting is a learning organization that specializes in leadership development skills that will assist Apto in its expansion of its online applications and strategic consulting services.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia are among the countries that will be targeted by the partnership.

Apto also announces its newest customer acquisitions including the International Language Program, providing semester-abroad experiences for college students and XL Axiata, a mobile telecommunications service provider based in Indonesia. Apto Global will provide ILP a blended learning package for business English called BEPRO. The e-learning company will provide custom services for XL Axiata to facilitate cross-cultural interaction among employees.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of traction in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, with an increase in organic users since the launch of Apto 2.0 in February,” says Traci Snowden, founder & CEO, Apto Global. “Forward-thinking organizations like International Language Program and XL Axiata are ready for real world global training solutions to prepare learners everywhere to adapt anywhere.”

Infusion adds $22.5M,

to become IVX Health

Infusion Express, based in Hendersonville, has completed a new round of funding for nationwide expansion.

The company, a patient-focused operator of ambulatory infusion centers, added $22.5 million to its operation and will rebrand as IVX Health. Plans are to transition locations to the IVX Health brand later this year.

McKesson Ventures and Health Velocity Capital co-led the round and were joined by existing institutional investor Nueterra Capital alongside new investor CrimsoNox Capital. The new round of financing will enable IVX Health to accelerate the growth of its physical footprint of infusion centers in existing markets while also entering new markets across the country.

“Our commitment is to provide world-class service and clinical excellence to patients receiving ongoing biologic infusion or injection therapy,” says Doug Ghertner, CEO of IVX Health. “We believe the IVX Health brand honors our strong heritage while better aligning with our mission to redefine the care experience for those with complex chronic conditions.’’

As IVX Health continues its expansion, all new infusion centers will open under the IVX Health name and brand. Existing centers will continue to operate under the Infusion Express banner, with a goal of transitioning these locations to the IVX Health brand in the fourth quarter of 2019.

IVX Health’s current footprint includes multiple centers located throughout Kansas City, Philadelphia, Chicago and San Francisco, with plans to open new centers in Nashville.

Frist Art Museum

exhibit a major first

The Frist Art Museum announces the showing of the first major museum exhibition exclusively devoted to Native women artists from all over the United States and Canada, ranging across time and media.

The exhibit, Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists, was organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, also known as Mia, and developed in close cooperation with leading Native artists and historians. Hearts of Our People will be on display in the Ingram Gallery from Sept. 27 through Jan. 12, 2020.

Approximately 115 objects made from ancient times to the present day are featured, including traditional textiles, baskets, beadwork and pottery, as well as painting, photography, sculpture, video and installation art. The works are drawn from Mia’s permanent collection and loans from more than 30 institutions and private collections.

The exhibition is organized by Jill Ahlberg Yohe, PhD, associate curator of Native American Art at Mia, and Teri Greeves, an independent curator and artist and member of the Kiowa Nation. During each step of the curatorial process, the curators worked closely with an all-women Exhibition Advisory Board, which they established to provide knowledge and insights from a wide range of nations.

K-Laser USA changes

name to Summus

K-Laser USA Founder and CEO Dr. Richard Albright has announced a new company name, Summus Medical Laser, for his Nashville firm.

The move comes as the organization’s worldwide medical laser sales continue to rise and it offers new technology options, improved user interfaces and advances in its therapy programs.

“Summus in Latin means ‘the highest of all, superior, best of the best’,” Albright says. “It reflects our commitment to the highest level of service, the greatest user experience and continuous innovation in our lasers – such as data tracking with cloud technology for practice management – always equipping our providers with the best of the best.”

Along with a new company name, Summus Medical Laser launched a rebranded website (www.summuslaser.com) this week. Summus Medical Laser attributes its success to more than its lasers.

“Over the last 15 years we have built a leadership position based on much more than our state-of-the art equipment,” Albright says. “Our team offers invaluable service, training and guidance for customers to maximize their return on investment from the therapy laser.”

Vaco acquires MorganFranklin

Vaco, a global talent and solutions firm based in Nashville, has acquired MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, to be its global consulting platform.

The addition of MorganFranklin creates a combined $750M professional services innovator capable of delivering executive placement, methodology-driven consulting, critical project resources, comprehensive strategic staffing and permanent placement solutions.

“Vaco has always strived to be the most consultative talent and solutions firm in the industry and with this union we can deliver an unparalleled complete spectrum of services,” says Jerry Bostelman, founder and CEO of Vaco.

As part of the acquisition, MorganFranklin Consulting will maintain its name, brand and identity. Chris Mann will continue to serve as CEO and managing partner of MorganFranklin and will work closely with Bostelman.

HarperCollins Focus unveils Harper Horizon

Nashville’s HarperCollins Focus has launched a new nonfiction imprint, Harper Horizon, to publish content that encourages readers to live life by embracing values such as integrity, optimism, patriotism, family-values, community, respect, sacrifice, creativity, hard work, wisdom and inspiration.

Harper Horizon will be relevant to today’s culture by offering books with rich stories and teachings through memoirs, biographies, autobiographies, lifestyle topics, motivational advice and self-help.

Andrea Fleck-Nisbet, former director of Content Acquisitions at Ingram Content Group, has been named vice president and publisher of Harper Horizon. As vice president and publisher for Harper Horizon, she will lead the acquisition of author projects and hire a team to support editorial, marketing and distribution of the imprint’s titles. Harper Horizon is scheduled to release its first titles in the spring of 2020 and plans to release 15-20 new titles each year.

Mark Schoenwald, president and CEO of HarperCollins Christian Publishing and HarperCollins Focus, adds, “Being based in Nashville, our editorial and creative teams have a unique perspective relative to the values and motivations of America’s core. We see opportunity in the general market to provide content that helps our readers better understand the world around them. I’m impressed with Andrea’s career and experience and know her leadership will help drive the growth of Harper Horizon and our relationships with authors and agents.”

Fisk University, HCA

form scholars program

Fisk University, one of the nation’s historically black colleges, and HCA Healthcare have announced the creation of HCA Healthcare Scholars at Fisk University, a partnership designed to enhance opportunities for Fisk University students.

The program will create scholarships and internship opportunities for high-achieving Fisk University students. In addition, HCA Healthcare will provide guest lecturers to inform and prepare students who may be considering a career in healthcare. To fund the scholars program, HCA Healthcare has committed $1 million over the next four years.

“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Fisk University by providing valuable educational opportunities for Fisk students,” says Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare chief executive officer. “Our partnership, through the scholars program, demonstrates our continued efforts in developing a diverse pipeline of top talent right here in the city of Nashville.”

“Fisk is deeply committed to the success of its graduates and this partnership with HCA Healthcare will provide invaluable exposure and experience for our students,” says Fisk University President Kevin Rome.