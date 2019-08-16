Benchmark taps Floyd for 40 & Under list

VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

Benchmark Litigation has selected Lee Adair Floyd, an attorney at Butler Snow, for its 2019 40 & Under Hot List.

Floyd

She was also recognized in the 2018 edition.

Attorneys named to the list have proven their eligibility as individuals at the partner level of their respective firms who are age 40 or younger. They have also had a hand in some of their firm’s most noteworthy recent cases and have earned praise from clients and peers regarding the quality of their work.

Honorees were chosen through several phases of research. The extensive process encompasses six months of research into the litigators’ professional activities, as well as client feedback surveys and interviews.

Floyd is a member of the Virginia State Bar, the West Virginia State Bar, the Defense Research Institute and the Product Liability Advisory Council. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and her Juris Doctor from West Virginia University College of Law.

Floyd focuses her practice on the defense of manufacturers in high exposure product liability claims pending in Virginia and across the United States. She has defended automobile, pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturers as both national and local trial counsel. In addition to her product liability practice, Floyd has substantial experience defending energy producers in mass tort litigation.

Quovant picks Craighead, adds new staff members

Scott Craighead has joined Quovant as CFO. Quovant, a legal analytics leader, also recently added several new team members to support the company’s rapid growth.

Craighead

Craighead brings more than 20 years of professional experience in public and privately owned entities. Craighead has extensive experience in all areas of finance, including IPOs, senior debt financing, mergers and acquisitions, and internal control assessments.

Myers

Other new team members are:

Stone

Blair Myers serves as vice president, business development where he is responsible for identifying new and managing existing strategic partnerships. Myers is a seasoned sales and business development executive with a proven track record in establishing, maintaining and growing domestic and international partnerships.

Stogsdill

Braxton Stone is a regional sales director based in Nashville and covering the Southeast territory. Stone has more than five years of experience building C-level partnerships and driving long-term account growth across a range of industries. He also has several years of experience supporting corporate law practices.

Patterson

Mike Stogsdill is a regional sales director covering the Midwest territory and the insurance vertical. Stogsdill has more than a decade of experience in building C-level partnerships, client relationships, and driving long-term account growth.

Aya Patterson joins as director of marketing. Patterson brings tremendous industry experience and a proven track record of developing B2B and ABM marketing strategies, tools and experiences for Fortune 500 companies.

Jason Edsall is Quovant’s sales and marketing operations manager. He brings over a decade of building custom user experiences within Salesforce and other leading sales and marketing automation platforms. Edsall also provides creative support for Quovant’s digital, print and web assets, as well as related performance reporting.

YWCA selects 2019 Academy for Women Achievement

Carr Williams

Escobar

Mazzo

Wilkins

Yates

Six inspiring women and one area company have been selected as inductees into the 2019 Academy for Women of Achievement.

They will be honored at the 28th annual AWA celebration and induction dinner at the Music City Center on Oct. 24. The event is presented by YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee and the Nashville Predators.

The 2019 honorees are:

Gail Carr Williams, associate director of community relations at Vanderbilt University;

Beth Chase, senior managing director at Ankura;

Hon. Ana Escobar, Davidson County General Sessions Judge – Division 3;

Mendy Mazzo, corporate senior vice president at Skanska;

Consuelo Wilkins, M.D., vice president for health equity at Vanderbilt University Medical Center;

Fuson

Vicki Yates, news anchor/reporter for WTVF-TV NewsChannel 5.

Bank of America is the 2019 corporate honoree.

“Our 2019 honorees have made an indelible mark on Nashville through their involvement in business, public service, media, education, health care and community service,” says AWA Co-Chair Sara Finley. “I feel privileged to work with YWCA to welcome them into the Academy for Women of Achievement.”

The Academy for Women of Achievement was launched locally in 1992 by YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee to increase community awareness and appreciation of the diverse contributions of women in the workforce and in the community.

Montgomery County sheriff elected TSA president

Sheriff John Fuson is the new president of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.

Fuson was the only sheriff nominated and received a unanimous vote from sheriffs across the state. He will serve as TSA President for the 2019-2020 term.

Arrieta

“To be unanimously chosen by my peers to represent them and our association is an incredible honor. Since becoming sheriff, I have been more involved with the association, which has made me a better sheriff for Montgomery County,” Fuson says. “I am proud to serve as Montgomery County sheriff and grateful for the opportunity to represent the sheriffs of our state.”

Flax

The TSA is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to help to maintain a high level of ethical conduct among all Tennessee sheriff’s and their deputies.

Culture Shift announces

3 new client executives

Novo

Nashville-based multicultural consulting agency Culture Shift Team has added three new client executives.

They are Pilar Arrieta, Adrianna Flax and Jennifer Novo.

Flax and Novo will work in the company’s diversity, inclusion and equity division; Arrieta will serve in the multicultural marketing, public relations and community outreach division.

Arrieta has spent more than a decade developing and implementing data-driven strategies to close health care gaps in Hispanic communities throughout Middle Tennessee.

Flax brings expertise in social justice, LGBTQ inclusion and nonprofit leadership, having led several nonprofit programs serving marginalized communities in Nashville and New York. Novo, whose 17-year higher education career includes several roles at the University of Miami and Cumberland University and also will serve as the executive director of FUTURO, Inc.

Franklin’s Henderson named PTA president

Kim Henderson of Franklin has been elected as Tennessee State PTA president.

She has served as a local PTA president at both of her children’s schools in Tennessee and was Wisconsin State PTA president when her family lived there.

Henderson has served on the Tennessee State PTA board of directors as well as on the National PTA Field Service committee. She has received the PTA honorary life achievement award in both California and Wisconsin. She is also a National PTA TCBI trainer and has a corporate background in software training.

Frudakis, Logan earn FirstBank scholarships

FirstBank Mortgage awarded $1,000 scholarships to 73 families as part of the Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program. In total, $73,000 was awarded to families across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, including two in Nashville.

Heather Frudakis and Dwayne Logan were scholarship winners in the Nashville area.

Customers who closed a mortgage loan with FirstBank Mortgage in 2018 were automatically entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship for a child, stepchild, adopted child or foster child living at home. Recipients were selected by FirstBank mortgage bankers who drew one name for every 50 loans they closed.