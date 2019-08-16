VOL. 43 | NO. 33 | Friday, August 16, 2019

FRIDAY, AUG. 16 Night Market Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information: www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events-2/pickin-party

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Through Aug.18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 16-24: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 20-24: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 27- Aug. 31: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 2-7: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 6-15: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Sumner County Women’s Show

Sumner County Women’s Show features all things women. From wedding to baby, pampering yourself at the spa or even retail therapy, with DIY crafting along the way. Saturday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday: noon -4 p.m. EPIC Event center, 393 W. Main St. Fee: $5-$30. Information: https://www.sumnerwomensshow.com/

From wedding to baby, pampering yourself at the spa or even with some retail therapy, and perhaps a little DIY crafting along with ordinary health and wellness remedies, we are certain you will find something you love at the Sumner County Women’s Show. The weekend will be full of fun and information for all in attendance.

Food Truck Fest

Over a dozen food trucks bring some of Nashville’s best eats to one spot. Also enjoy live music, beer and shopping with other local vendors. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Admission and parking – free. 400 Davidson St.

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Dates: Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information: http://nashvilleguru.com/44138/jazz-on-the-cumberland

TUESDAY, AUG.20

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information: www.reintn.org

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

International Business Council

Join the IBC and Baker Donelson for an “off the record” conversation with British Consul General. Guest speaker Andrew Staunton. He is the senior UK government representative in the Southeast United States responsible for relations with the states of Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Mississippi. He leads a team which works to promote US-UK trade and investment, support British nationals, conduct public diplomacy on key issues, and build scientific and research co-operation. 8-9:30 a.m.. Baker Donelson Special Event Center, first floor. Information: https://www.nashvillechamber.com/economic-development/international-business/international-business-council

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Come network with Chamber members in your area for coffee and networking. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Hilton Nashville-Green Hills, 3801 Cleghorn Ave. Free for members but registration is required. 8-9:15 a.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Chamber-West-Monthly-Networking-Coffee-2577/details

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: www.bestfoodtrucks.com/lots/streeteats/schedule

Nashville Chamber Open House

Want to maximize your Nashville Area Chamber membership? Join us for Pick Your Place and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities for the 2019-2020 program year. You’ll walk away energized and enthusiastic, with new ideas for leveraging your membership investment.At Pick Your Place, you will meet Chamber staff and volunteers who lead the efforts of creating economic development, advancing public education, protecting our business environment and supporting area businesses like yours. The Chamber office will be set up in small conversation areas to allow you to meet our staff and ask questions. Light Lunch refreshments will be served. Please register to attend.

Discussions include:

11:20-11:50am

Smart Ways to Grow Your Small Business

Behind the Scenes: Creating New Jobs in Nashville

12-12:30pm

Public Education + Business = Win Win

Fireside Chat with our CEO

Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Pick-Your-Place-Nashville-Chamber-Open-House-2494/details

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Meetings designed to update members and the Nolensville business community on city issues and needs. Enjoy a time to network and connect with Nolensville’s growing business community. Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members-$20, non-members-$25. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/nolensville-business-luncheon-august-355975

Live on the Green

Nashville’s free outdoor music festival at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. Lineup includes:

Aug. 22, Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.: Will Hoge, Amanda Shires, Mat Kearney, Johnnyswim

Aug. 29, Main Stage, 5:30 p.m.: morgaxn, American Authors, Yacht Rock Revue, O.A.R.; 615 Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Briston Maroney, The Daybreaks, Maggie Rose & Them Vibes

Aug. 30, Main Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Illiterate Light, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Guster, St. Paul and The Broken Bones; 615 Stage, 5:45 p.m.: Los Colognes, Erin Rae, The Brummies

Aug. 31, Main Stage, 2:15 p.m.: Bailen, Grizfolk, Jukebox the Ghost, Todd Snider; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m.: Kids Fest, Wild Love (2:45 p.m.), Laura Reed, Scott Mulvahill, Creature Comfort, Aaron Lee Jasjan

Sept. 1, Main Stage, 1:15 p.m.): Lindsay Ell, The Marcus King Band, Boy Named Banjo, Steve Earle, Wilder Woods, Lake Street Dive; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m., Trella, Forest Fire Gospel Choir, Airpark, Smooth Hound South, Stephen Day, Liz Cooper & The Stampede. VIP tickets available for $75, $125. Information: www.liveonthegreen.com

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Featuring: The WannaBeatles.

Through Sept. 22

Shakespeare Festival

A summer production of Shakespeare’s best-known works The Tempest & Pericles. One C1ty, 8 City Blvd.

The Tempest: August 15, 17, 18, 22,24,25,29, 31, September 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, & 22

Pericles: August 16, 23, 30, September 1 (late show), 6, 13, 20

Event is free, but a $10 donation is encouraged. You can reserve a prime Noble Seat for $30. Pack a picnic or enjoy on-site restaurants and food trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Information: https://www.nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeare-in-the-park/

TUESAY, AUG. 22

Downtown Connect Quarterly Coffee

Created in partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, Downtown Connect is the sixth Area Advisory Council. This council is focused on events and news relevant to the business community in the downtown core and the Gulch. Fee: free, but registration is required. 8-9:30 a.m. Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Downtown-Connect-Quarterly-Coffee-2582/details

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28

Elevate Your Success

Women in Business Summit

Keynote speaker: Sarah Nuse, Founder and Owner Tippi Toes discusses how one can transform your day to day successes. Other speakers: Kia Jarmon, Agency Director, MEPR Agency; Laura Reinbold, P.E. National Director; and Mila Grigg, CEO MODA Image. The Barn at Sycamore Farms, 4866 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington. 8-11 a.m. Fee: Members $55, Non-members $75. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/women-in-business-summit-355976