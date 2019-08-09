Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 9, 2019

US delays tariffs on some Chinese goods, drops others

Updated 9:30AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is delaying tariffs on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removing other Chinese imports from its target list altogether in a move that triggered a rally on Wall Street.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says it is still planning to go ahead with 10% tariffs on about $300 billion in Chinese imports Sept. 1, extending the import taxes on just about everything China ships to the United States in a dispute over Beijing's aggressive trade policies.

But the agency says it would delay the tariffs to Dec. 15 tariffs on some goods, including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, some toys, computer monitors, shoes and clothing. And it's removing other items from the list based "on health, safety, national security and other factors."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0