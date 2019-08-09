Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 9, 2019

Pelosi: Immigration reform is Congress' moral responsibility

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she sees comprehensive immigration reform not only as Congress' official work but also as its moral responsibility as she finishes up a tour of Central America.

Pelosi traveled with a congressional delegation to explore the causes of immigration and possible solutions. The group visited Guatemala and El Salvador, along with migrant detention facilities in McAllen, Texas.

The Democratic speaker said Sunday in Texas that she made the trip because she wanted to ensure that the U.S. effectively honors the dignity of the immigrants who enter its borders.

The Trump administration is trying to restrict applications for asylum in the U.S. from Central America by requiring migrants to apply in Guatemala rather than at the U.S. border.

