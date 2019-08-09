Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 9, 2019

Trump sounds conciliatory note to NRA on gun control

Updated 7:42AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their "very strong views" about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.

He tweeted Friday that he's one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms, but that everyone must unite and find ways to respond to mass shootings in America.

Trump says leaders in the House and Senate are having "serious discussions" about background checks for buying guns.

Trump repeated his claim that guns should not be "placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people" and said common sense solutions can be implemented.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0