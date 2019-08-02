Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 2, 2019

McConnell, GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns

Updated 1:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting pressure to bring senators back from recess to address gun violence.

Instead, the Republican leader is taking a more measured approach to consider the options. But that could very likely result in no legislation being passed, despite calls to "do something" in the aftermath of the nation's back-to-back mass shootings.

President Donald Trump is privately calling senators and publicly pushing for an expansion of background checks on firearms purchases. But he is offering no details, and those ideas have little Republican support. In fact, the White House threatened to veto a House-passed background checks bill earlier this year.

After the shootings in Ohio and Texas that left 31 people dead, McConnell's slow-walk is coming under criticism from those who want Congress to act.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0