VOL. 43 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 2, 2019

U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to slightly higher this week, as markets expected the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade.

This weekLast weekYear ago

30-year fixed3.753.754.60

15-year fixed3.203.184.08

5-year adjustable3.463.473.93