Kern's take on his 5 Titan coaches

VOL. 43 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 2, 2019

In this photo taken Jan. 2, 2011, Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher stands on the field before a game. Days later, he was fired. -- Ap Photo/Michael Conroy

When outside linebacker Derrick Morgan retired a few weeks ago, it left punter Brett Kern as the longest tenured Titan, having been claimed off waivers from Denver six weeks into the 2009 season.

Kern and Morgan also hold another distinction as they are the only two players in the Titans era to have played for all five coaches from Jeff Fisher to Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

Kern gave a synopsis of his feelings of playing for each Titans coach.

On Jeff Fisher: “Coach Fisher did a great job of when I came in. He made me feel comfortable, encouraged me. When you get cut, you kind of get rattled mentally, especially in our business and position, it’s so finite with your mistakes. He was just really good about encouraging me, making me feel appreciated. He felt like I could be one of the best punters in the league. He’s a guy you could sit down and have a conversation with. I just loved him.’’

On Mike Munchak: “With him, I remember just what an honor it was to play for a coach that was in the Hall of Fame and somebody that meant so much and still means a ton to this organization, from playing in Houston and being a coach for so long. I just remember him for what he was on the field and the kind of person he was off the field.’’

On Ken Whisenhunt: “He was a good guy. We talked a lot of golf. He definitely challenged me to be the best I could be and not stay stagnant at where I felt I was pretty good. He pushed me and probably took me to a different level that I didn’t know I had.’’

On Mike Mularkey: “He was the same way. He just put really high expectations on me, and he was a guy I didn’t want to let down. A former player, he was just a good players’ coach. He respected you and treated you well. He was just a guy you wanted to play well for, and he definitely held the standard high for me.’’

On Mike Vrabel: “He is a guy that if you treat the team with respect and give it all you’ve got, he’s going to be a guy that’s going to be fair and treat you that same way. He can joke around and kid around, but when you get on that field, it’s time for football. He takes the game really seriously, which is great to see. You can tell he absolutely loves football.’’

– Terry McCormick