Nashville attorneys selected for AHLA

VOL. 43 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 2, 2019

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced two of the firm’s Nashville attorneys, Stephanie M. Hoffmann and Janus Pan have been selected to participate in the American Health Lawyers Association Leadership Development Program.

Hoffman

Hoffmann will take part in the AHLA’s Hospitals and Health Systems practice group LDP, and Pan will participate in the AHLA’s Regulation, Accreditation, and Payment practice group LDP.

Pan

Hoffmann serves clients in the healthcare industry on an array of regulatory, operational and transactional matters. Before joining Bradley, she served in the business development unit of a commercial health insurance company, working extensively on legal and economic issues related to the national health reform law. She also previously worked in operations and development at an international women’s health organization.

Pan focuses her practice on assisting hospitals and healthcare providers in transactional and regulatory matters. Prior to joining Bradley, she clerked for the Office of the Attorney General of California in the Antitrust Department on matters related to hospital mergers and acquisitions.

Hannon joins Friends of Warner Parks

The board of directors of Friends of Warner Parks has named Jenny Hannon as its new executive director.

Hannon

Hannon brings more than 25 years of experience in development and community Relations, most recently serving as the director of institutional advancement at Ensworth School.

Previously, she served in various leadership roles such as executive director of the Nashville Sports Council, director of community relations for the Nashville Predators Foundation, director of Alumni and development at Montgomery Bell Academy and director of Partnerships for the Nashville Capital Network.

She has also served on the boards of Metro Parks and Recreation, Nashville Educational Foundation and Julia Green PTO and is an alumnus of Leadership Nashville.

Ewoldsen

Hannon holds a Bachelor of Science in sports science from Indiana University.

Genesco appoints senior vice presidents

Genesco Inc. recently named two corporate officers.

Danny Ewoldsen, president of the Johnston & Murphy division, and Mario Gallione, president of the Journeys division, have been named senior vice presidents of Genesco.

Ewoldsen was named president of the Johnston & Murphy Group in January 2019 and is responsible for both the Johnston & Murphy wholesale and retail operations and the Trask brand. He had served as president of Johnston & Murphy since February 2018.

Gallione

A 16-year Johnston & Murphy veteran, Ewoldsen joined Johnston & Murphy as vice president store operations in 2003 and was later promoted to vice president store and consumer sales in 2006. He was named executive vice president, Johnston & Murphy Retail and eCommerce in 2013.

Prior to joining Genesco, Ewoldsen was with Wilsons Leather from 1996 to 2002.

A 42-year veteran of Genesco, Gallione was named president of Journeys in September 2017, after serving as chief merchandising officer of the Journeys Group since 2010. Gallione began his career with the company in the Chicago-area serving as a part-time Jarman sales associate in 1977. He was promoted to manager and served in a variety of sales management positions in the field until 1987.

Arrington

Gallione was promoted to the corporate offices as a merchandiser trainee for Jarman/Flagg and rose through the ranks as divisional merchandise manager for Journeys in 1994, and vice president in 1998. In October 2006, he was named senior vice president, general merchandise manager of the Journeys Group.

In other Genesco news, Steve Arrington has been promoted to vice president, chief information security and privacy officer.

In this role, Arrington will continue to lead and support the company’s information security program as well as provide leadership around the data privacy initiatives for Genesco. He also will assume responsibilities for facilities and building security at Genesco’s corporate headquarters.

Randy Cucerzan has been named vice president, vendor management. In his new role, he will work closely with IT and other shared services areas to develop procurement, licensing and vendor strategies that reduce risk and costs; improve the value and resources obtained from major vendor partners and capture more operational efficiencies.

Moore

A 45-year Genesco veteran, Cucerzan has been instrumental in leading, negotiating and implementing Genesco’s IT system initiatives over the years.

Marcus Lavender has been promoted to vice president of audit and advisory services. He joined Genesco as director of audit and advisory services in 2014 and later promoted to senior director in 2018. Since joining Genesco, he has driven tangible improvements in the effectiveness of Genesco’s governance, risk management, and internal control practices.

Dave Moore has been named vice president of wholesale for Johnston & Murphy. In his new position, he will be responsible for all aspects of the wholesale business and will collaborate across all functional groups to develop brand strategy and drive sales growth with our wholesale partners.

Moore has an extensive background in wholesale sales management within the footwear industry. His most recent position was as the executive vice president of wholesale and licensing for The Frye Company.

Lipscomb taps Morrow for new hospitality school

Beth Morrow has been appointed director of industry relations in Lipscomb University’s new School of Hospitality and Entertainment Management.

Morrow, who has deep roots in the Nashville community,

Morrow

will work with key stakeholders in Tennessee’s hospitality industry, aligning Lipscomb’s new programs and future growth to meet the unique future needs of the marketplace.

Morrow began her career in the industry 20 years ago as communications manager at Nashville Downtown Partnership, a private sector nonprofit corporation. She worked positions in nonprofit development and operations, leadership and direct services for the Crisis Intervention Center, Fifty Forward and the Belmont Community Organization. She also served on administration and special projects teams and as associate director of convention services at the Nashville Convention & Visitors’ Corp. In addition, Morrow also worked as director of sponsorships for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We see hospitality and entertainment management education and training as more than just equipping our students with the skills and knowledge to be successful in a complex industry — which is important,” Morrow says.

Lipscomb’s school is one of the few in the country to offer a multidisciplinary approach to hospitality education.

From 2008-2016, Morrow was associate dean and director in Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership & Public Service. She provided co-coaching, co-facilitation, co-training and co-consulting for roster of organizations, small business owners and nonprofit executives with the Institute for Conflict Management, including Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Three years ago, Morrow launched a consulting firm to assist organizations and stakeholders in mission-based management.

Morrow holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from Lipscomb University.

Stringer selected to head FiftyForward board

FiftyForward has announced its board of directors for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Pete Stringer, First Tennessee Bank, is president.

Theresa Zuckowsky, BMI, is president elect.

Michelle Baron, Nissan North America, is treasurer.

Lamar Moore, Bank of America, is secretary.

FiftyForward recently welcomed the following new members to its board of directors:

Javier Martinez, School Facility Management; Dr. Manju Kandula, community volunteer;

Cooper

Neil Amrhein, All About Care Solutions; Cynthia Whitfield-Story, Allstate Insurance Company.

Existing board members are:

Thomas

Jimmy Allen, Tennessee Valley Authority; Mike Allenye, BenefitMall; Newtonia Coleman, YWCA/Dress for Success Nashville; Debbie Crigger, Bridgestone Americas; Sondra Cruickshanks, community volunteer; Dr. Mike Edgeworth, Cigna-HealthSpring; Tracy Evers, Check Point Software; Patricia I. Hart, Lifetime Board Member and community volunteer; Vanessa Hickman, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority; Erin Johnson, HCA Healthcare;

Dr. Jim Lancaster, Cigna-HealthSpring; Sally C. McKay, community volunteer; Becky Nergenah Sanders, SunTrust Bank; William Scarborough, William Scarborough Consulting, Inc.; Paige Thompson, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty; Andrea Turner, Asurion; Karen Williams, community volunteer; Dr. Beth Woodard, Belmont University; Donna Yurdin, Credo Management Consulting.

Southern Land selects Cooper as division VP

Southern Land Company, a real estate developer of mixed-use developments and master planned communities, has picked Jan Cooper as vice president of its Residential Single Family Marketing division.

She will be based at the company’s headquarters in their newly completed Vertis mixed use development in Nashville.

Cooper is responsible for marketing the company’s award-winning Westhaven community in Franklin as well other master planned communities across the United States. She will also provide analysis and develop new marketing programs for upcoming projects in expansion markets, including Denver.

Cooper is a 20-year veteran of the homebuilding and real estate industry with experience in operations management, brand creation, marketing communications, and startups of large master-planned communities.

Most recently she was the vice president of strategic marketing and planning at Mattamy Homes. Prior to Mattamy, Cooper was with iStar, a real estate investment trust based in New York, where she directed the positioning and marketing of a $1 billion land portfolio. She has also held positions as a vice president of operations for Pulte in Georgia and was Pulte’s Southeast area vice president of strategic marketing.

She has a degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina.

Thomas joins Lipman Group

RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group welcomes Amanda Thomas as its newest agent.

Thomas attended the Nashville School of Real Estate in 2008, and she specializes in new and resale properties, including single-family homes, townhomes and condos as well as new builds, commercial real estate and land.

“Amanda Thomas joins our wonderful team of agents with a passion for real estate,” says Larry Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group. “Amanda’s developed skills are an asset not only to our team, but to each of her clients.”