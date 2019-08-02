VOL. 43 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 2, 2019

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource Topic: Leverage Partnerships to Grow your Business. First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information: https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/first-friday-your-small-business-resource- -08-02-2019-355922

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Aug. 2-10: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. www.williamsoncountyfair.org

Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. www.facebook.com/CheathamCountyFair

Aug. 16-24: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. www.wilsoncountyfair.net

Aug. 20-24: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. www.robertsoncountyfair.com/county-fair.html

Aug. 27- Aug. 31: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

Sept. 2-7: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

Sept. 6-15: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information: www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

Fire on the Water Music Festival

Fire on the water is a one-day music festival on the Old Hickory Lake that celebrates Gallatin’s spirit with music, entertainment, and a unique food and beverage experience unlike any other gathering north of Nashville. FOTW features two stages and 10+ acts, craft brews from local breweries like Briarscratch and Half Batch Brewing, fire entertainers, bonfires, and the best food trucks in the area. Lock 4 Park on Old Hickory Lake, noon -11 p.m. Fee: $35. Information: https://fireonthewaterfestival.com/

Aug. 3-4

Cheekwood Celebrates

To celebrate being named one of the nation’s top 10 botanical gardens, Cheekwood is offering half-price admission and free parking all weekend. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar/half-price-weekend

MONDAY, AUG. 5

International Business Council

Join the IBC and Baker Donelson for an update on US-China relations. Guest speaker: Minister Xu Xueyuan of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the United States. 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Baker Donelson Special Event Center, first floor.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information: www.reintn.org

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for Chamber East networking coffee and community update. CST, C615, 625 Main Street. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Chamber-East-Networking-Coffee-2566/details

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: www.bestfoodtrucks.com/lots/streeteats/schedule

AUG. 9-10

Tomato Art Fest

Celebrating its sweet 16 this year, this fun and wacky event is a local favorite. Located in Historic East Nashville’s Five Points, this free, costume-encouraged event provides a wildly entertaining, fun-filled day for all types and all-ages. Friday: 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: https://www.tomatoartfest.com/

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Live on the Green

Nashville’s free outdoor music festival at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. Lineup includes:

Aug. 15, Main Stage, 6 p.m.: Lucie Silvas, Yola, The Strumbellas, & Gary Clark Jr.

Aug. 22, Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.: Will Hoge, Amanda Shires, Mat Kearney, Johnnyswim

Aug. 29, Main Stage, 5:30 p.m.: morgaxn, American Authors, Yacht Rock Revue, O.A.R.; 615 Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Briston Maroney, The Daybreaks, Maggie Rose & Them Vibes

Aug. 30, Main Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Illiterate Light, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Guster, St. Paul and The Broken Bones; 615 Stage, 5:45 p.m.: Los Colognes, Erin Rae, The Brummies

Aug. 31, Main Stage, 2:15 p.m.: Bailen, Grizfolk, Jukebox the Ghost, Todd Snider; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m.: Kids Fest, Wild Love (2:45 p.m.), Laura Reed, Scott Mulvahill, Creature Comfort, Aaron Lee Jasjan

Sept. 1, Main Stage, 1:15 p.m.): Lindsay Ell, The Marcus King Band, Boy Named Banjo, Steve Earle, Wilder Woods, Lake Street Dive; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m., Trella, Forest Fire Gospel Choir, Airpark, Smooth Hound South, Stephen Day, Liz Cooper & The Stampede.

VIP tickets available for $75, $125. Information: www.liveonthegreen.com

Pick Your Place: Nashville Chamber Open House

Want to maximize your Nashville Area Chamber membership? Join us for Pick Your Place and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities for the 2019-2020 program year. Walk away energized and enthusiastic, with new ideas for leveraging your membership investment. 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/Pick-Your-Place-Nashville-Chamber-Open-House-2494/details

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Featuring: The WannaBeatles.

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information: www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events-2/pickin-party

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Sumner County Women’s Show

Sumner County Women’s Show features all things women. From wedding to baby, pampering yourself at the spa or even retail therapy, with DIY crafting along the way. Saturday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday: noon-4 p.m. EPIC Event center, 393 W. Main St. Fee: $5-$30. Information: https://www.sumnerwomensshow.com/

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Dates: Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information: http://nashvilleguru.com/44138/jazz-on-the-cumberland

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21

IBC Breakfast Featuring British Consul General Andrew Staunton

Join the IBC and Baker Donelson in an “off the record” conversation with British Consul General Andrew Staunton. Andrew Staunton was appointed as Her Majesty’s Consul General of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Atlanta in June 2018. Staunton is the senior UK government representative in the Southeast United States responsible for relations with the states of Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Alabama. Baker Donelson Event Center – 1st Floor, 211 Commerce Street. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: $20 – Members of Nashville Area Chamber and Tennessee World Affairs Council members and students, $35- future members. Information: https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/IBC-Breakfast-featuring-British-Consul-General-Andrew-Staunton-2553/details