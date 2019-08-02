Nashville pays respects to innovative builder

VOL. 43 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 2, 2019

The city of Nashville lost a treasured, iconic character recently with the death of Rogan Allen. Arguably the best home builder in Nashville during his heyday, Allen was a sponge absorbing architectural history and construction knowledge and consistently incorporating the ancient practices into the current, cutting edge building trends worldwide.

An international traveler since his childhood when he accompanied his grandmother, an antique importer, on her trips abroad. His interest in antiques and European construction often morphed its way into his homes.

Renowned architect Sharon Pigott, an integral component in Allen’s team, noted that he “enjoyed collecting artifacts from his travels and incorporating them into the designs. For example, he fashioned a pair of curved doors from Fiji into doors for a television cabinet.”

He once constructed a wine cellar from a barn he noticed being razed while driving through a rural countryside. He was a connoisseur of music, especially rock and roll and rhythm and blues and his, childhood once again led him through a remarkable journey as the son of the legendary radio personality Bill “Hoss’’ Allen.

Famed singer/songwriter/musician Bill Lloyd related a story that Rogan had told him of the marvels of growing up as the Hossman’s son. During his youth, the Allen home phone rang one evening and it was James Brown calling his father to announce that he was in the White House as the guest of the president.

Brown felt it important to let his friend know of this accomplishment. Since the elder Allen was not home at the time, he shared the experience with young Rogan.

In later years, Pigott would design and Rogan would build homes that were purchased by music royalty. One was purchased by Jared Followill of Kings of Leon fame, and other notable clients from the music world were John Prine, Shane McAnally and Kellie Pickler, among others. Each house was flavored with quality, character, charm and a glimpse into the Rogan Allen vault of creativity.

Along with his long time real estate broker/partner Mandy Wachtler, Allen developed into a keen entrepreneur as he renovated, restored and expanded existing houses in the Green Hills area and was a leader in the movement of demolition of some of the more ragged homes in the area and replacing them with his masterful work.

He will be missed by all in the real estate community as his personality and charisma embraced and engulfed all who crossed his path or one of his many thresholds.

The Sale of the Week

Down the street from the residence of Rogan Allen is 4031 Sneed Rd, a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that also includes a half bathroom in its 5,957 square feet. With a $2,182,500 price tag, the home sold for $366 per square foot.

There are always people looking to build houses and one builder recently quoted that a home such as this may cost as much as $275 per square foot to build a quality home with all of the bells and whistles required of today’s homeowners. With 5,957 square feet, the construction cost would be $1,638,175, and in the case of 4031 Sneed, the lot was purchased for $600,000. The total of lot and construction costs in this case would be $2,238,175.

If these numbers ring true, the buyer of this home saved $55,675 in purchasing a home built by a highly regarded contractor in Vintage South. Additionally, there were no daily worries over a nightmare period that lasts from nine months to a year as interest rates fluctuate, material costs rise, rain washes away workdays all the while the interest, taxes and insurance costs accumulate on a house with no workers within 100 yards of the dwelling for days on end.

Allen Huggins who founded WH Properties found this gem and listed it for $2,199,000 and noted that the home is filled with storage space, oft times a rarity in new construction. Unfinished storage space gives the seller no real value on the sale while the owners always find immense value in having the out- of-sight space to place their belongings.

In addition to the unfinished storage, Huggins notes that the closets spaces were enormous. As is always the case, Vintage South incorporated high end finishes throughout the home with the gourmet, chef’s kitchen and a massive owner’s suite that could house a small scout troop.

Weichert superstar, mega-producer Leigh Ann Cyphers saved her buyers the frustrations, expense and the loss of sleep that accompanies custom home building by leading them to this new home on Sneed. Weichert principal broker Tom Andrews has developed one of the city’s leading real estate brokerages and has always had a strong presence in the Green Hills market.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.