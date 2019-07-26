Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 26, 2019

Tennessee to halt grain producer fee after fund hits $10M

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting a 30-year-old fee on grain producers because a fund has hit its $10 million minimum balance.

The state Department of Agriculture says state lawmakers in 1989 passed a law to create the Tennessee Grain Indemnity Fund to protect grain producers against financial failure of grain dealers and warehouses.

In a subsequent referendum, a majority of eligible Tennessee grain producers voted for an assessment of one cent per bushel on soybeans and one-half cent per bushel on all other grain.

Since the fund's creation, nearly $960,000 has been paid in claims to 76 producers who suffered losses because of a grain dealer or warehouse failure.

The goal of $10 million was hit this month. The fees will be reinstated when the fund balance falls below $8 million.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0