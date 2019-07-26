Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 26, 2019

Trump refuses to shield Apple's Mac Pros from China tariffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing to slap tariffs on Apple's Mac Pros if the company shifts production of the computer from Texas to China.

The pledge made in a Friday tweet rebuffs Apple's attempt to shield its products from taxes being imposed on goods made in China as part of Trump administration's trade war with the world's most populous country.

Apple recently sent a letter to the Trump administration warning that the U.S. economy and its ability to compete will hurt if its products are hit with the tariffs.

The Cupertino, California, company has been assembling its Mac Pros in Austin, Texas since 2013, but a report surfaced last month that Apple plans to shift production to a factory near Shanghai.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

