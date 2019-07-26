Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 26, 2019

Steinem among winners of National Civil Rights Museum award

MEMPHIS (AP) — The National Civil Rights Museum says this year's Freedom Award recipients are musician John Legend, feminist writer Gloria Steinem and human rights activist Hafsat Nabiola.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based museum announced in a news release Thursday the winners of its annual awards honoring civil and human rights leaders. The awards will be presented Oct. 30 at The Orpheum theater in Memphis.

Abiola is a Nigerian activist who is president of Women in Africa, a group that supports African women with high potential, and the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy.

Steinem is an author, lecturer and political activist who leads several organizations promoting gender equality and the rights of women and girls.

Legend is a recording artist who uses his music, influence and resources to promote social justice and equality.

