The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 26, 2019

House Dems back subpoenas for Ivanka, Jared private emails

Updated 1:27PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee has voted along party lines to authorize subpoenas for personal emails and texts used by White House officials, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the panel's chairman, said the committee has obtained "direct evidence" that the president's daughter, Kushner and other top aides were using personal accounts for official business in violation of federal law and White House policy.

Cummings said Thursday that lawmakers "do not yet know is why these White House officials were attempting to conceal these communications," adding that the White House has refused to produce documents in response to the investigation.

Republicans called the subpoenas unnecessary and said Ivanka Trump and Kushner are cooperating with the committee. The subpoenas were approved 23-16.

