VOL. 43 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 19, 2019
Schools get $3.7M for career and technical programs
NASHVILLE (AP) — Career and technical education programs in Tennessee schools are receiving a boost.
The Tennessee Department of Education says 96 school districts across the state have been awarded a total of $3.7 million for career-focused programs.
The funds from the Perkins Reserve Consolidated Grant are awarded annually. Priority goes to rural areas and areas with a large number of career and technical education students.
Among other things, this year's grants will fund the creation of new middle school programs; the purchase of advanced manufacturing and health science equipment; and financial assistance to students taking certification exams.
Gov. Bill Lee says in a news release that high schools need to offer students "multiple pathways to success and these grants will allow local districts to do just that."