VOL. 43 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 26, 2019

Red, White & Zoo. Enjoy unlimited samples of wine, a curated selection of craft beers, live music and animal encounters. A strictly 21-and-older fundraising event. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fee: General admission: $65 non-members, $60 members, $75 week of event. Includes unlimited wine tastings and a commemorative glass VIP: $125 non-members, $115 members, $140 week of, includes: in addition to above food paring with select wines, a private entrance and a VIP lounge. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. The one-hour program is aired on Comcast Channel 3, the county’s public information channel and rebroadcast on Williamson County Television’s YouTube Channel. Columbia State Community College, Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, 7:15 a.m. Networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program. Information

Space! A Universe of Stories

Mr. Bond’s Science Guys will perform a 45-minute show designed for the 2019 summer reading theme, “Space! A Universe of Stories.” Nashville Public Library, 615 Church St. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 27

National Dance Day

Nashville Ballet will celebrate dance in the community by offering a performance and a day of free classes for all ages. All ages are encouraged to participate. Nashville Ballet, 3630 Redmon Street. Preregistration is encouraged but not required. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Seating for the performance is limited. Schedule:

9-10 a.m.: DANCEFIX for All Ages

10-11 a.m.: Adult Ballet or Youth Ballet

11 a.m.-noon: American Dance Movement Choreography for All Ages

Noon-1 p.m.: Summer Intensive Pre-Professional Showcase

Information



Music City Brewer’s Festival

This event is one of the longest-running beer festivals in Nashville. Walk of Fame Park, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy brew tastings from over 50 breweries, live music, food and more. 21 and over event. Fee: General admission: $49, VIP: $75. Non-drinking $20. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the NHA. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Back to School Bash

A plethora of food trucks and vendors, as well as bounce houses, games and music. Free backpacks and school supplies for the first 150 children in attendance. Support Second Harvest Food Bank by donating a non-perishable food item. The Y. A.N. A Organization, 2517 Clarksville Pike. Free event, but attendees must register

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Nashville Career Fair

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Radisson Nashville Airport, 1112 Airport Center Drive. Free event, but registration is required. Additional dates: Sept. 17 and Nov. 6. Information

THURSDAY, AUG.1

Nashville Emerging Leader Awards

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville present the 13th annual Nashville Emerging Leader Awards, which recognize young professionals in 14 industry classifications who are excelling in their careers and making a difference in the Nashville community. Lipscomb University Collins Alumni Auditorium/Analog at the Hutton Hotel. 5-10 p.m. Fee: $25 and up. Registration required. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Leverage Partnerships to Grow your Business. First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

Aug. 2-10: Williamson County, Long Lane, Franklin. Information

Aug. 14-18: Cheatham County, 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City. Information

Aug. 16-24: Wilson County, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Information

Aug. 20-24: Robertson County, 4635 Hwy 41 North, Springfield. Information

Aug. 27- Aug. 31: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. Information

Sept. 2-7: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. Information

Sept. 6-15: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

Fire on the Water Music Festival

Fire on the water is a one-day music festival on the Old Hickory Lake that celebrates Gallatin’s spirit with music, entertainment, and a unique food and beverage experience unlike any other gathering north of Nashville. FOTW features two stages and 10+ acts, craft brews from local breweries like Briarscratch and Half Batch Brewing, fire entertainers, bonfires, and the best food trucks in the area. Lock 4 Park on Old Hickory Lake, noon -11 p.m. Fee: $35. Information

AUG. 3-4

Cheekwood Celebrates

To celebrate being named one of the nation’s top 10 botanical gardens, Cheekwood is offering half-price admission and free parking all weekend. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

MONDAY, AUG. 5

International Business Council

Join the IBC and Baker Donelson for an update on US-China relations. Guest speaker: Minister Xu Xueyuan of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the United States. 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Baker Donelson Special Event Center, first floor.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6

REIN’s Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

AUG. 9-10

Tomato Art Fest

Celebrating its sweet 16 this year, this fun and wacky event is a local favorite. Located in Historic East Nashville’s Five Points, this free, costume-encouraged event provides a wildly entertaining, fun-filled day for all types and all-ages. Friday: 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: https://www.tomatoartfest.com/

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Live on the Green

Nashville’s free outdoor music festival at Public Square Park in downtown Nashville. Lineup includes:

Aug. 15, Main Stage, 6 p.m.: Lucie Silvas, Yola, The Strumbellas, & Gary Clark Jr.

Aug. 22, Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.: Will Hoge, Amanda Shires, Mat Kearney, Johnnyswim

Aug. 29, Main Stage, 5:30 p.m.: morgaxn, American Authors, Yacht Rock Revue, O.A.R.; 615 Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Briston Maroney, The Daybreaks, Maggie Rose & Them Vibes

Aug. 30, Main Stage, 5:15 p.m.: Illiterate Light, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Guster, St. Paul and The Broken Bones; 615 Stage, 5:45 p.m.: Los Colognes, Erin Rae, The Brummies

Aug. 31, Main Stage, 2:15 p.m.: Bailen, Grizfolk, Jukebox the Ghost, Todd Snider; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m.: Kids Fest, Wild Love (2:45 p.m.), Laura Reed, Scott Mulvahill, Creature Comfort, Aaron Lee Jasjan

Sept. 1, Main Stage, 1:15 p.m.): Lindsay Ell, The Marcus King Band, Boy Named Banjo, Steve Earle, Wilder Woods, Lake Street Dive; 615 Stage, 12:30 p.m., Trella, Forest Fire Gospel Choir, Airpark, Smooth Hound South, Stephen Day, Liz Cooper & The Stampede.

VIP tickets available for $75, $125. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Night Market

Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Free and family friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

Enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Adults: $20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17): $7 advance, $10 day of; Children 6 and younger free. Pickers: $5 (no alcohol), $10 with beer. Season pass: $100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30-8 p.m. Additional Dates: Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information